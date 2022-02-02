Notre Dame Impresses Jyaire Hill During Junior Day Visit

The success of Notre Dame’s recent Junior Day continues to have a tremendous impact on the 2023 recruiting cycle. Maintaining momentum and positive vibes amongst the prospective student athletes, even days after the event has concluded has been key. Among the players left with a lot to think about, Kankakee (Ill.) athlete Jyaire Hill is an interesting talent that Notre Dame is currently recruiting at the safety position.

It was hard for Hill to contain his excitement from the experience.

“The day was lit!” Hill said. “My favorite part was visiting with all of the recruiting staff.”

One huge element of recruiting for Notre Dame is their vision. They continue to sell that long term outlook, as well how each of the players fit into those plans. The staff made sure to let Hill know how he would fit, as well as continue to build a good rapport.

“Coach Chris O’Leary was excited to get me on campus and we really hit it off in the position room,” Hill explained. “He got to find out a lot of new things about me.”

With this being Hill’s first time on campus, the 6-3 180-pound defensive back is left with a lot of things to think about after the visit.

Hill is fresh off of a standout junior campaign, helping to lead Kankakee to a 14-1 overall record. He collected 56 total tackles and seven interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. A two-way star for the Kays, Hill also rushed for 468 yards and eight touchdowns on just 49 carries, good for an absurd 9.6 yards per carry.

With that type of physical profile and production, Hill has the firm attention of some powerhouse programs, especially in the Midwest. As far as timelines are concerned, Hill plans on doing his homework before rushing a decision. For now, he is enjoying the process.

“After my senior season I should be making my decision," Hill noted. "Every school so far has done a great great job, I just want to figure out the fluff, I want the real all the way around. The Suga Hills are real but that is big to me - being real.”

As it sits, Notre Dame already boasts two safety commitments in the 2023 class in Denton (Texas) Guyer star Peyton Bowen and Irvington (NJ) standout Adon Shuler, so there will be questions for what the numbers at safety will look like - or if Notre Dame may have different visions for Hill.

Hill is currently rated as a three star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals. He has offers from Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Missouri, Purdue, Virginia, Cincinnati, Boston College, Illinois and West Virginia.

