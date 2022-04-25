Notre Dame Impresses Dynamic RB Corey Smith During Weekend Visit

Notre Dame had an extremely talented group of 2023 and 2024 recruits on campus this weekend, and one of the more dynamic athletes to make the trip was Waukesha (Wisc.) Catholic Memorial star 2024 running back Corey Smith. It was Smith's first visit to campus since receiving an offer from the Irish back in mid-March.

The 6-0 175-pound speedster is already among the top running backs on the board for Notre Dame in the 2024 cycle, and already ranked near the top of the recruiting rankings early on. Even with his reputation thus far, the offer from Notre Dame took Smith by surprise.

“I didn’t know Notre Dame was even interested in me before I got the offer,” Smith said. “I was really happy to get the offer and to start to get to know the staff and program in general.”

Offered just back on March 17th, Smith made a quick turnaround to see all that South Bend has to offer, and Notre Dame did not disappoint. The Blue-Gold Game offered a fantastic initial impression.

“It was a really good visit,” Smith told Irish Breakdown. “I liked the atmosphere of it all. I mainly enjoyed the Blue-Gold Game because it was exciting to see the different type of crowd and energy that Notre Dame gives off in a game day atmosphere.”

It left such an impression that Smith is already planning a return trip early on. This doesn’t feel like South Bend has seen the last of this dynamic playmaker.

“The visit was a great experience,” he continued. “I’m definitely looking forward to coming back very soon.”

With so much early attention, getting in with Smith early is paramount. His interest has mainly come within the Midwest but promises to extend outside of the region quickly. So far, Smith is taking everything in stride.

“I’m just enjoying the process right now and am excited to get to know the schools who have been showing me interest,” Smith explained. “Notre Dame has definitely made a great early impression.”

Notre Dame has had little trouble attracting talented running backs over the last few cycles. Smith seems like an early priority for the Irish staff in the 2024 class.

Smith’s offer list is expanding quickly. On top of the Pot of Gold offer extended to him from Notre Dame, the Wisconsin standout also boasts offers from programs such as Tennessee, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Minnesota, Iowa State and Boston College among others.

He is already a consensus four-star recruit among every major recruiting platform. Smith currently sits as the No. 120 player nationally and No. 10 running back on the On3 consensus ranking.

For the 14-0 state champion Catholic Memorial Crusaders, Smith put together a dynamic sophomore campaign last fall. He paced the squad with 1,130 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on just 96 carries. That is good enough for 11.8 yards per carry. Smith also scored another two touchdowns through the air, totaling 129 receiving yards on just five receptions, good enough for a 25.8 yards per reception average.

