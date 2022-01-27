Elite 2024 Linebacker Sammy Brown Already Impressed By Notre Dame

From the moment he arrived at Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman has made upgrading the talent at the linebacker position a major point of emphasis. Freeman just signed arguably the best 2022 linebacker class in the country and he already has a commitment from one of the best linebackers in the 2023 class, in-state star Drayk Bowen.

Freeman has already set his sites on the 2024 class by offering the nation's top linebacker, Jefferson (Ga.) High School standout Sammy Brown.

Notre Dame got an early start with Brown, who already has an incredibly impressive offer list that includes Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Auburn, Ole Miss, Virginia, NC State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Georgia Tech.

With that type of interest from some outstanding programs, Notre Dame already has an uphill battle against a recruit of this stature, but the Irish and Freeman have made a strong early impression. That impression was strengthened by a recent trip to Jefferson High School by Freeman and safeties coach Chris O'Leary.

“Notre Dame is and always has been an elite program on and off the field,” Brown told Irish Breakdown. “They play on a higher level than everyone else and are very disciplined.”

An outstanding student athlete, Brown clearly values the bigger picture. It isn’t just about playing a great brand of football, he understands the full scope of what Notre Dame can provide.

Landing an elite player like Brown out of the state of Georgia requires a collective staff effort, and that's what Notre Dame is putting forth.

“My dad has talked with Coach Freeman a good bit," Brown noted. "We have also stayed in touch with Coach (Al) Washington, who is a new addition to the staff.”

With Freeman, O’Leary and Washington already a part of the Brown equation, the 6-2, 215-pound linebacker has already become an important target in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Notre Dame has made a strong impression despite Brown having yet to step foot on campus.

“I haven’t been to Notre Dame before but it is definitely a place that I want to go see,” Brown exclaimed. “From what I've heard it’s absolutely beautiful.”

As we have seen in the past, getting on campus can be a game changer for Notre Dame. It will be interesting to monitor when, and how often, Brown does make the trip up north.

The mark that Freeman has already made at the linebacker position is a huge bonus for future recruits at the position. Seeing how the team employs linebackers is exciting for Brown.

“I really like how they play not only the linebacker position but really every position on the team,” Brown explained. “They play on a very elite and disciplined level that you can’t really find in a lot of places. They’ve always been known to play physically and make major plays. I really like how the coaches hold them to a higher standard.”

Brown is still just doing his due diligence with his recruitment and there is no timeline for a decision, but he is likely in the infancy stages at this point.

“There are a couple other schools that are recruiting me pretty hard, but as of right now the playing field is completely even for everyone,” said Brown. “Right now is about going out and seeing everything and just taking everything in. I will probably make my decision sometime during my senior year. Notre Dame is definitely a school that I would like to keep close due to their elite program they have going.”

This one is without question worth the wait. Notre Dame's success at linebacker in the 2022 and 2023 classes afford Freeman and whoever ends up coaching the linebackers to be willing to play the long game with Brown.

247Sports ranks Brown as the No. 5 overall player in the class, which comes after a 2021 sophomore campaign in which he registered 35 total tackles and three tackles for loss in just seven games. Perhaps Brown’s biggest impact was on the offensive side of the football at running back, where he ran for a team leading 753 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 58 carries (13.0 YPC).

To further illustrate his athletic prowess, Brown also doubles as a track and field star for Jefferson High School. He has put together some eye popping numbers on the track as a sprinter, including a 10.92 100 meter dash and 21.1 200 meters - on top of being a 21’1” long jumper for the squad.

The athletic talent for Brown is tantalizing - especially for just a sophomore in high school. Notre Dame getting in early is paramount.

