Notre Dame Makes Top 8 For Talented 2023 Linebacker Josiah Trotter

Notre Dame has made the final eight for Josiah Trotter, one of the top linebackers in the 2023 class

One of the nation's top linebackers, Josiah Trotter, has narrowed down his list of schools and Notre Dame made the final eight. The Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's Prep standout defender took to Twitter to release his top eight, which included Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Penn State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and South Carolina.

Notre Dame had fallen back for a bit on Trotter, but recent efforts by head coach Marcus Freeman has the Irish back in the mix for the talented linebacker and son of former NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter. There is still work to be done and the Irish need to get Trotter back on campus in the near future, but getting back in the mix was important.

Listed at 6-2 and 230 pounds, Trotter is ranked as the nation's No. 183 overall player and the No. 7 inside linebacker at ESPN. Rivals ranks him as a four-star recruit and he ranks No. 264 overall on the 247Sports composite ranking.

Trotter is fresh off of a standout junior campaign, helping to lead St. Joseph’s to an 11-3 overall record, including a third-round appearance in the playoffs before falling to Mt. Lebanon 35-17.

The Irish currently hold eight commits in the 2023 class, including six on the defensive side of the football. Of those six commits on the defense, defensive ends Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon, safety Peyton Bowen, safety Adon Shuler, cornerback Justyn Rhett as well as linebacker Drayk Bowen all sit as top 100 consensus recruits in the 2023 cycle. Trotter fitting in with a player like Drayk Bowen would be a nice get for the Irish.

Trotter also earned offers from Miami (Fla.), Oregon, Tennessee, Maryland, Syracuse and Maryland. He visited Notre Dame on an unofficial visit in June of 2021.

