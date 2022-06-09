Must-Get Defensive Lineman Jason Moore Set For Notre Dame Official Visit

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic star defensive lineman Jason Moore is arguably the best uncommitted recruit that is set to be on campus at Notre Dame this weekend. Moore has been a priority recruit for Notre Dame for quite some time, but an injury to his brother, a starter on the Villanova basketball team, delayed his return visit.

That changes this weekend. The Moore family is excited to get back to South Bend. For Jason, it’s about just seeing how he fits.

“I’m just looking forward to being around the campus and getting the feel for the environment,” Moore said. “I don’t have any specific questions just going into this visit to see if it’s a place I can see myself fitting in at.”

Even during the visit delay, the Notre Dame staff made a concerted effort to continue to build the relationship with Moore. That has not been lost on the Maryland star. There’s no question that the staff has done their best to continue to sell the Notre Dame vision.

“The conversations have been the same, to be honest,” Moore explained. “We are just constantly keeping in touch and checking in on each other. Coach (Al) Washington and I's relationship keeps building every day.”

This is the last time that Notre Dame is guaranteed to get Moore and his family back on the campus before a decision is potentially made. This will not, however, be Moore’s last school visit this summer. He is planning to frequent the Midwest often.

“Right now, I have Michigan scheduled for June 17-19th and Ohio State on June 24-26th,” he said.

As for a decision, it looks like one could be coming very soon. Moore has made it well known, however, that he is not going to force it. It will have to feel right.

“Hopefully I’ll make a decision in July or August before the season starts if I truly know where I want to go,” Moore stated. “I’m not rushing it.”

With four defensive lineman already signed in the 2023 recruiting class, including Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon, Boubacar Traore and Devan Houstan, Notre Dame has the chance to cap the class off with another elite level defender. If they are able to close, it is going to be extremely difficult for any school to challenge them at the position this cycle.

It all starts (potentially ends) this weekend.

Moore is considered a consensus top 100 recruit by every major recruiting platform. He peaks as the No. 41 overall player and No. 3 defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting cycle according to ESPN. Rivals has him rated as the top defensive tackle in the class.

The 6-6, 265-pound defensive lineman has an offer list that rivals the best in the 2023 class. On top of the offer from the Irish, Moore has other notable offers including Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Michigan, LSU, Oklahoma, USC, Oregon, Texas A&M, Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers among several others.

