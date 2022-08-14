Jeremiyah Love Is The Missing Piece To Notre Dame's Gap Closing Offensive Class

It isn’t often that a recruiting class is nearing completion only midway through August, but that is where Notre Dame finds itself in the 2023 class. The offensive class especially needs a quarterback and at least one more legit big-time playmaker.

The Irish staff received a tough blow when Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols athlete Ronan Hanafin opted for Clemson over Notre Dame. It’s a big loss for the program, as the Irish are still looking for a fifth receiver in the class.

Whether the team is able to fill that need or not remains to be seen, but one thing has not changed with this decision, and that is that St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers running back Jeremiyah Love is a huge priority, and the last remaining missing piece to Notre Dame having a gap closing offensive class in 2023.

Notre Dame is recruiting the Missouri star as a running back, but the versatile athlete has been very vocal with his ability to contribute on the next level at multiple positions. Anywhere from the lead ball carrier, receiving threat out of the backfield, every down wide receiver and even on defense, Love is confident in his abilities to affect the game in any way that a team needs.

He may be billed as an athlete with the position still being worked out, but the truth is that Love is a big time ball carrier with the combination of big play ability, physicality and upside to develop into a lead back on the college level. Notre Dame needs more speed, more home run ability and even more versatility on offense, and Love isn't just the best target left on the board for Notre Dame, he's one of the very best in the country when it comes to those skills.

You can make a legitimate argument that Love may have as much upside as any running back in the 2023 recruiting class overall. Love would combine with current commit Jayden Limar as a dynamic one-two punch in the backfield.

Love has been adamant that he plans on making an August decision before the beginning of his senior season. For Notre Dame fans and faithful, that means that they shouldn’t have to wait long for the conclusion of this recruitment.

Notre Dame has been trending as the team to beat for some time now, although schools such as Michigan and Texas A&M have given their best effort to close the gap and flip the momentum. It has been a battle with a lot of other notable programs but it’s one that the Irish staff must win.

There may be some uncertainty and reshuffling happening around the quarterback position and the final wide receiver slot in 2023 but Love has remained an absolute priority of Notre Dame for a very long time. It’s a player they want, and a talent they need. They are amidst the final stretch for an elite offensive talent that could elevate this class to among the nation’s elite offensively.

Love is ranked as the No. 49 overall player in the country and No. 3 running back by Rivals, and he ranks No. 67 nationally (No. 5 back) by On3. The 6-1, 195-pound athlete racked up 996 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns on just 95 carries (10.5 YPC) as a junior. He has posted a personal best of 10.76 in the 100-meter dash, showing off his impressive speed.

The Missouri star was a big play waiting to happen for Christian Brothers in 2021, rushing for 996 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 95 carries. That is an eye-popping 10.5 yards per carry to go along with 11 total receptions for 103 yards in the passing game. The 6-1, 195-pound athlete is also a standout track and field athlete for the school, posting a personal best of 10.76 seconds in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore.

Notre Dame is one of the many impressive offers that Love is selecting from. Some of his notable offers include the Irish, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, USC, Penn State, Utah, Auburn, Nebraska, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue, Louisville, Stanford, Boston College, Indiana, West Virginia, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, and Kansas among others.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter