Jeremiyah Love Recaps "Excellent" Notre Dame Visit

The visit this past weekend from St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers star 2023 running back Jeremiyah Love for the Marshall game has been described as one the last potential pieces to the puzzle toward making a decision. Despite the weekend not finishing the way you would hope on the scoreboard, the Notre Dame staff really sold Love on what the program can provide, and what he can do for the Irish.

The Love family left the visit in a very good place, and Notre Dame built on the lead it had for the standout back coming into the visit.

"The visit was excellent, I felt like a superstar at Notre Dame,” Love explained. "The crowd was lit! For it only to be approximately 8.5 thousand students, all of them were at the game, along with the 78,000 fans. It was lit, super lit, even though we lost.”

Love told the Irish Breakdown staff before the visit that seeing the game day environment, including the energy of the crowd, was very important for him. By all accounts, the Notre Dame fan base passed the test.

As has been the case during the duration of the recruitment, the Notre Dame staff has really done a tremendous job selling the vision to Love and making him feel wanted. That continued during this particular visit. The staff clearly passed the test and Love took notice.

"Also being out on the field with Coach (Marcus) Freeman and Coach (Deland) McCullough was so exciting,” Love said. "I love those two guys. Words can’t express how thankful I am and blessed to have the opportunity to be where I’m at.”

The big element of this visit was Love’s mother, who was unable to attend South Bend on the two previous trips. From the sounds of it, the staff and campus was able to do enough to pass her test, although there were some parts that she didn’t love.

"My mom loved it also,” he said. "She didn’t care much for the facilities but she also knows facilities don’t make the athlete. It’s all up to us to work regardless of super lit facilities.”

It was a full family affair this past weekend for the Loves. They were able to meet with the coaching staff to get the full scope for what the school, program and education can provide. That overall message seems to have hit home this weekend.

"We sat down with Coach Freeman and McCullough with my mom, dad and sister before the game and afterwards,” explained Love. "The coaches are aware of what they need to win and hopefully the current recruits for 2023 will sign and join the current ballers, along with myself, and my buddies, Jeremiah McClellan and Ryan Wingo. If I sign hopefully I can get them to join me.”

A ringing endorsement for the program, Love clearly believes in the vision. He also knows how important he is for the program to take that next step. There is no lack of confidence for what he can accomplish.

"I fit in well with Notre Dame,” he explained. "I feel that I can score every time I touch the ball. I know I can’t but it just feels like I can. That’s how I play, I’m trying to score every time I touch the ball.”

With Love set to take one last visit this weekend to Texas A&M, a decision is set to be made before the end of this month. There is a lot of negativity around the program right now due to the recent loss to Marshall but clearly the staff is still affirming the outlook for the future for the program, and recruits are still on board.

Love is a huge part of that future. Notre Dame continues to sell that to him and leaves this past weekend in a tremendous spot going down the stretch.

