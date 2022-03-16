Missouri Speedster Ready To See Notre Dame

Notre Dame expanded its running back board recently when the Irish offered St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers athlete Jeremiyah Love. It has been an especially busy couple of months for Love, who has continued to experience a rise on the recruiting trails. With that added attention, the talented playmaker has done his best to navigate all of the chaos - which is easier said than done.

“The recruiting process is super hectic,” Love said. “I’m thankful for all the offers but it can get overwhelming.”

This week will be another busy one for the 6-1 195-pound runner. He plans on hitting the road to begin exploring some of the prospective programs who have shown him heavy interest.

“I plan on visiting Notre Dame this Thursday or Friday, my pops will let me know,” Love told Irish Breakdown. “I’m pretty sure I will be going to Missouri this week as well.”

Love’s father is heavily involved in the recruiting process, citing how happy he was when he received the offer from Notre Dame. That excitement did not end there. Love’s support system around him has continued to be ecstatic about the opportunity for him to end up in South Bend. Love has made it a priority to learn about each of the schools who have shown interest in him thus far.

“I didn’t know much about any schools to be honest but I’m a quick learner and I’ve been doing my research,” Love explained. “My mom's co-workers are really motivating me to pick Notre Dame. They go to the games all the time and claim that Notre Dame is America’s team.”

Dre Brown is the member of the Notre Dame staff who extended the offer to Love. The Christian Brothers star was very complimentary of Brown’s impact on him.

“Coach Brown has been really cool,” said Love. “At first I didn’t think I was on their map but Notre Dame is one of my top schools. When coach Brown offered me I knew I was on the map for sure.”

The recruiting rankings for Love are all over the place but are steadily heading in the right direction. It wasn’t too long ago that Love was a near consensus three-star recruit among the major recruiting platforms. On3 has high regard for the talented athlete, ranking him as the No. 127 player nationally, as well as sitting as the No. 5 running back in the class. His ranking is also trending in the right direction on 247Sports, where he is an unranked four-star.

Offered as a running back by Notre Dame, Love is a big play threat for Christian Brothers on top of his many duties. He is fresh off of a dynamic junior campaign where he rushed for 993 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 95 carries, including an eye popping 10.5 yards per carry. He also added an additional 103 yards on 11 receptions for the 13-1 state championship squad. That yards per carry matches Love’s big time speed, including a personal best 100 meter dash time of 10.76 seconds as a part of the track and field program for Christian Brothers.

Outside of his impact on the football field, Love is also a tremendous student. He made it very well known what the criteria is to pick the right program - as well as what he can bring to his prospective school.

“High academics is a requirement for me and I want a comfortable atmosphere,” explained Love. “I currently have a 4.2 GPA but I know I can do better. I will bring a championship attitude with me. I hate to lose and I train harder than most of my competitors.”

Listed as an athlete by the majority of recruiting platforms, Love could potentially project favorably at a variety of positions. Although Notre Dame offered him at running back, who knows what the future could bring for the talented athlete.

“I can play multiple positions on the football field,” he explained. “I’m a shutdown cornerback, and I’ve played safety also. I can line up as a wideout or dominate defenses out of the backfield and punt and kick returns. Whatever the coach needs, I am willing to do.”

So far, Love has done his best to navigate the recruiting landscape but he will continue to evaluate every school with interest in him. There are, however, several that are doing a great job early.

“I have good relationships with Notre Dame, Missouri, Princeton, Stanford, USC, Michigan, Oregon, Arkansas and Vanderbilt, among others,” Love stated. “I have 29 offers and I speak with so many people it’s kinda hard to keep track.”

The 6-1, 195-pound playmaker currently holds 29 reported offers, 24 of them coming since the beginning of January. Some of his more impressive offers include Notre Dame, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and USC. Love is also a high academic student athlete, who is being courted by both Stanford and Princeton. In state Missouri is also hot on the trail for the talented runner.

Notre Dame seems to be pushing the right buttons early. The next couple of months will be a huge tell in this recruitment. They clearly have interest but how much remains to be seen. Love spoke about his timeline and what the next steps may be.

“I will make a decision mid season of football this year and I will probably reduce my list soon.”

That window gives Notre Dame and Love a ton of time to continue to develop a relationship. Love is the type of athlete that the Irish continue to value. Getting talented players and believing in your ability as developers is a moniker that the program continues to believe in.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter