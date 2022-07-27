Josiah Brown Visits Notre Dame, Drops An Interesting Note About His Position

Making his first trip to South Bend on Tuesday, Hicksville (N.Y.) Holy Trinity Diocesan athlete Josiah Brown left the visit raving about his overall experience taking in everything that Notre Dame football has to offer. Brown took the Irish Breakdown staff behind the scenes to some of his favorite moments of the visit.

“Some of the highlights were my meetings with Coach (Marcus) Freeman and Coach (Chansi) Stuckey, the campus tour, and competitive games,” Brown explained. “There are so many great people over there.”

The impact went far beyond football. There was an authentic approach to both Coach Stuckey and Freeman.

“The conversations all went great” he exclaimed. “(Coach Stuckey) talked to me not just about football but also my life after football. It’s more important than just what happens on Saturdays.

“Coach Freeman was great as well,” Brown continued. “He talked to me about different life lessons and life after football as well. They spoke similar messages.”

Brown made it known to the staff that he will definitely be back on campus in the future. From the message, the campus and the environment all together, Brown thoroughly appreciated everything that Notre Dame had to offer.

The New York native also clarified Notre Dame’s preferred position for him. It has shifted over the last few weeks.

“At first they were recruiting me as a safety but now they're recruiting me as a wide receiver,” said Brown. “That is also where I think that I fit best.”

Make sure to add Brown to your wide receiver boards. That is yet another talented pass catcher who is very high on Notre Dame. They did as well as they could have yesterday with the New York pass catcher.

Brown is a two-way star for the 10-0 state champion Holy Trinity Titans squad. On offense, Brown recorded 20 receptions for 331 yards and seven touchdowns. That was good enough for 16.6 yards per reception. On defense, he recorded 16 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and a forced fumble. Brown also took a punt back 70 yards for a touchdown.

Those numbers need context, his team outscored opponents 378 to 43 on the season and there were several games where Brown was out for the second half of games.

Brown is also a standout on the track for Holy Trinity as a sprinter. He posted personal bests of 10.76 in the 100 meter dash, 21.98 in the 200 meter and 6.38 in the 55 meter as a sophomore. That speed immediately jumps out on film.

The 6-1, 175-pound athlete is well liked by various recruiting platforms from a rankings perspective. He is considered the No. 78 overall player and No. 6 athlete in the 2024 class according to On3. ESPN sees him similarly, having him as the No. 83 overall player and No. 7 athlete nationally. Each platform has Brown as the top player in the state of New York.

The New York native is building an impressive offer list. Some of the early notable offers include the Irish, Oklahoma, Penn State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Syracuse and Rutgers among others.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter