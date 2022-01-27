Top 100 Athlete Kaden Feagin Prepping For Return Trip To Notre Dame

Notre Dame is poised to host Illinois athlete Kaden Feagin, who is making another trip to campus this weekend for Junior Day

Notre Dame currently holds a commitment from Miami (Fla.) Columbus running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. in the 2023 recruiting cycle. With numbers on the roster, the Irish could stand firm with Irvin as the only running back in the cycle if they choose.

However, it does seem that Notre Dame is exploring the option to take a second running back in the class if the fit is right. Arthur (Ill.) High School running back Kaden Feagin is a player who has been on the Irish radar for some time, and there seems to be legit interest between the two.

Most recently, Notre Dame dropped by to check in on the 6-3, 221-pound athlete.

“I have been in a little bit of contact with them," Feagin said. "(Offensive analyst) Dre Brown came down to my school last week to see me.”

It would make sense for Brown, an offensive analyst and a former running back at Illinois, would have been the one to go see Feagin. Notre Dame, of course, has yet to hire a new coach at the position.

From a recruiting perspective, Feagin is a fascinating case study. The majority of his interest has come on the defensive side of the football, due to his larger frame and athletic profile.

In fact, every major recruiting service does have Feagin listed as a linebacker recruit, outside of ESPN who ranks him as an athlete. Feagin ranks as a four star recruit by both On3 and Rivals, with On3 ranking him as the nation's No. 81 overall player, No. 6 linebacker and No. 2 player in the state of Illinois..

The Irish currently prefer Feagin on the offensive side of the football, where his size profile would potentially be a nice compliment to what Irvin would bring to the offense. Doubling as a dynamic two-way performer for Arthur, as well as returning both kicks and punts, Feagin is also a notable basketball and track and field athlete for the school.

On the basketball court, Feagin has been a three-year contributor for the school. Over his career, he has averaged 10.4 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game, as well as 2.7 steals per game and 1.7 blocks per game this season. Perhaps his most eye popping athletic feats, however, carry over to the spring track season.

For a player his size, Feagin boasts a career best mark of 21’8 3⁄4” in the long jump, demonstrating impressive explosiveness for a kid 220+ pounds. That mark is unheard of for this type of profile.

The interest is clearly reciprocated for Feagin, who has spent a lot of time in South Bend already, and he'll be back on campus this weekend.

“I have been on campus five times and I will also be on campus this weekend for Junior Day,” Feagin responded.

If Notre Dame makes a push, the interest is clearly there. Feagin would add an element that is sparse in the running back room currently. For his services, the Big Ten is the biggest foe Notre Dame will need to contend with.

“My top schools right now are Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, and Notre Dame at the moment.”

If the Irish wish to add a physical and downhill element to their rushing attack, Feagin is clearly the caliber of athlete to fill that void.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter