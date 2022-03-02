Notre Dame Is Keeping Its 2023 Running Back Options Open

Notre Dame already has one talented back in the class, but the Irish staff is also open for a second back if the fit is right

Running back recruiting has been an interesting topic during the 2023 cycle thus far for Notre Dame. The program received an early commitment from Columbus (Fla.) four-star running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. back in September.

Notre Dame is perfectly happy if it just lands Irvin, but since getting him the staff has also shown interest in potentially taking a second running back in the cycle if the right fit presented itself. With Irvin in the class, it presents the Irish a fantastic baseline for the class. He is an ideal combination of contact balance, short area burst, feel in the passing game and consistent approach.

That allows the team the flexibility to push for a dynamic element in the running back room, or some versatility potentially to compliment Irvin and the rest of the running back room.

There seems to be the same couple of names that have been floating out there over the last couple of months. The first one is Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic star Justice Haynes. The consensus Top 100 back is an outstanding blend of size and athleticism at the position.

The son of former NFL running back Vernon Haynes, Justice is a compact runner at 5-10 and 200 pounds with impressive explosiveness. He is a dynamic mover who can create a bevy of chunk plays. Haynes has been the apple of the eye for many Notre Dame followers for some time now.

The other name that is floating out there from time to time is Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School all purpose runner Jayden Limar. In a lot of ways, Lamar’s game mirrors that of former Irish star Kyren Williams.

Despite not being the biggest back, Limar has shown himself a capable inside runner with the frame to add a decent amount of weight as he develops. While not quite the weapon in the passing game as Williams coming out of high school, Limar still has comfort as a receiver out of the backfield.

His long speed may even best Williams coming out, having timed in the 4.4s in the past in the forty yard dash. It’s unclear whether Notre Dame will make a strong push for the consensus four star runner but the Irish are making sure to keep in contact throughout the process.

When Notre Dame brought in new running backs coach Deland McCullough after Lance Taylor left to take the Louisville offensive coordinator position, it was expected that the running back board might shift a bit with a new coach at the helm.

Surprisingly, nothing notable followed, at least not immediately. It seems that that grace period was a time for evaluation of the board, understanding of the situation and course of action.

That changed imminently this week when Notre Dame offered talented Saint Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers athlete Jeremiyah Love, who is projected as a running back on the next level by both teams.

Love brings an element of speed that isn’t common from the position, boasting a personal best 100 meter dash time of 10.76 for the school as just a sophomore. Combine that with his already 6-1 and 195 pounds frame, Love is the kind of one cut and go runner that made former Notre Dame star runner Josh Adams so dynamic.

With that longer frame, it also isn’t out of the realm of possibility that Love could develop at a different position, similarly as did C.J. Prosise during his career. Love’s talent level would give him options. He’s also a pretty darn good option in his own right, having just been elevated to the No.127 player in the country according to On3.

Love’s skill set and potential versatility could make taking a second running back in the class a no brainer.

