Elite 2024 Athlete Calls Notre Dame Offer A "Dream Come True"

Notre Dame is already going after some big-time players in the 2024 class, and the latest chase for elite players took the Irish - and safeties coach Chris O'Leary - the Peach State. That is the home of Buford (Ga.) High School star Khalil (KJ) Bolden, and when O'Leary departed the state he left behind an offer for Bolden.

The Notre Dame offer was a big one for Bolden.

“Notre Dame is like a dream that has come true,” Bolden said. “I remember watching Rudy and hearing about their rich tradition at an early age. Notre Dame has a great football program that has great academics.”

Bolden is also a big-time player, checking in as the nation's No. 3 overall player in the 2024 class according to 247Sports. Even with such a high early ranking Bolden did not think an offer was going to come from Notre Dame this early.

“The offer came as a surprise,” said Bolden. “I was shocked when I found out that I received an offer for Notre Dame. I know that Notre Dame doesn't offer many young athletes and for me to get an offer speaks volumes.”

His early offer list is incredibly impressive and contains Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Florida, Texas, Florida State and now Notre Dame, among many others. Bolden has garnered interest at both wide receiver and defensive back on the next level. With O’Leary delivering the news of the offer, it should be pretty obvious but Bolden’s offer did come on the defensive side of the ball.

Bolden was excited to get the offer from Notre Dame, but the key for the Irish now will be building on this early relationship.

“My contact with Notre Dame has been brief but we are keeping in contact now," Bolden explained. "I have been speaking with Coach O’Leary a lot and also had a visit with him at school."

Bolden’s perception of the Marcus Freeman era was supremely optimistic. He feels very good about the next stage for the Irish.

“I feel that was a great move with Coach Freeman taking over," Bolden said. "It speaks volumes about Notre Dame and how they kept everything within the Irish family.”

As far as the fit, Bolden could definitely see himself a part of the Notre Dame program.

“I feel I would be a great asset to the Notre Dame defense and would fit in with no worries,” said Bolden. “I have not been on campus yet but best believe even before the offer Notre Dame was a target school to visit. I am looking forward to making a trip this spring/summer and being on campus for a game this year!”

Getting Bolden on campus will be huge for the next step in the recruitment. As a 2024 recruit, the process is still very early and constantly evolving.

One thing is certain, however, the Irish are a real player here.

“At the moment all the schools that have offered me are high on the radar as I have not narrowed down a list, but Notre Dame is a dream come true and I am excited about this offer and can’t wait to get to South Bend."

With the developing pipeline of outstanding safety ply, O’Leary has his sights set on a future difference maker. Notre Dame is making substantial rounds with one of the elite 2024 recruits in KJ Bolden.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter