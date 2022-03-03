Notre Dame Looking To Gain The Attention Of Standout 2023 Cornerback Caleb Presley

Defensive back recruiting has gotten off to a fantastic start for the 2023 cycle, but cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens needs even more.

Notre Dame is in the mix with several talented cornerbacks on the board, including Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach star Caleb Presley. Before the dead period, high schools were packed with coaches visiting recruits, selling their program and vision for the future with them potentially.

Mickens made sure that Rainier Beach was a part of his travels, which wasn’t the first time he had been to visit Presley.

“It was a very busy couple of weeks,” said Rainier Beach head coach Corey Sampson. “Notre Dame came in to see Caleb and talk with the coaches. Coach Mickens has been in twice, during the January visit and he also came in once during the season.”

Aside from all the recruiting attention, the off-season has been incredibly busy for Presley. Travel has not been exclusive to the prospective coaches. Caleb has been making his rounds as well.

“Caleb has been traveling a ton with his 7 on 7 team on the circuit," Sampson noted. "They’ve been out to places like Los Angeles and Arizona. He’s also been busy doing his personal training to get himself ready.”

On top of the 7 on 7 circuit, Presley has also begun to figure out his own travel schedules to schools. On Tuesday, he spent time with his parents taking in the University of Washington campus. He is in the process of finalizing his own travel schedule for the spring and summer.

There are a ton of suitors for Presley’s services. He currently boasts 28 reported offers, including Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan, USC, LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Stanford, Washington, Michigan State, UCLA and Virginia Tech among many others.

“Utah and Michigan State love him,” said Sampson. “Alabama was another big one who came in to see him.”

There is also some real interest in the Notre Dame program for Presley. He has been on the same 7 on 7 team with Notre Dame wide receiver 2022 signee Tobias Merriweather, who has been recruiting Presley hard thus far. It has, by all accounts, peaked his interest.

“He is thrilled about Notre Dame,” Samson explained. “He really likes Coach Mickens a lot. I know he is really pumped to keep learning more about the program.”

On the field, it’s pretty easy to see how special Presley is. He currently sits as one of the top ranked cornerbacks in the 2023 recruiting class. He is a near top 150 recruit across the majority of recruiting platforms, leaning as the No. 67 player on Rivals. They also rate him as the No. 8 cornerback in the star studded class.

Coach Sampson highlighted what he believes makes Presley special.

“He is a generational type player, one who only comes around once every ten years or so,” said Sampson. “Caleb is the ultimate competitor with a great work ethic.

“On the field, Caleb is as physical as they come,” Sampson continued. “He’s the type of cornerback who likes to get up into a wide receiver’s face and is not afraid to jam you. He can go overboard nasty with it and we have to feel him back a little bit. He just wants to dominate.”

That type of demeanor and competitiveness would be a welcomed addition to the talented Notre Dame secondary. Obviously getting him on campus is going to be a must to really make waves with the 6-0 180 pound dynamic athlete. It’s hard to not get intrigued with the potential fit with the Irish.

“I think he would fit really well there,” Samson explained. “He’s a great student and natural born leader. He loves tradition. Caleb would be focused on changing the culture back to what it was at its peak. He is faithful for whatever he believes in.”

The Irish appear ready to make a huge push for Presley. Fundamentally speaking, he seems like an ideal fit to add to a dynamic 2023 class. The next couple of months will be huge to try and make this one materialize.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter