Notre Dame Base Recruiting: Irish Looking To Strike Big In Chicago With 2024 Class

Historically there has been no better friend to the Notre Dame football program than the Chicago area. For decades the area produced many of the program's greatest players, including Knute Rockne, John Lattner, Tim Grunhard, Chris Zorich and Bryant Young.

Some more recent fan favorites like safety Tom Zbikowski (2004-07) and tight end Cole Kmet (2017-19) also hailed from the Windy City. Even current Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees comes from that area as well.



Notre Dame's last national championship team (1988) had 20 players from the Chicago area on its roster, including six different players that started games that season.

Chicago doesn't produce the volume of big-time players it used to, but it's starting to pick back up. Notre Dame has not made Chicago the priority it needed to in recent seasons, but that is beginning to change under Marcus Freeman.

The Irish landed offensive lineman Christopher Terek from the Chicago area in the 2023 class, but the 2024 Chicago area class could be an even bigger impact on the Irish class. It's time for Notre Dame to once again put a fence around the Chicago area.

WILLIAMS IS A GREAT START

Notre Dame needed another strong year at wide receiver after Chansi Stuckey landed one of the nation's best hauls in the 2023 class. One of the early commits for Notre Dame in the 2024 class is Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South star pass catcher Cam Williams.

The 6-2, 185-pound wide receiver is currently ranked as the No. 20 overall player and No. 5 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class according to On3. Williams gives the Irish an impact pass catcher in the class, and one talented enough to battle with the 2023 class.

On top of being an elite pickup on the field, Williams has also become a leader of the class. Williams is working overtime to add other impact players to the roster.

SCOTT IS THE KEY

Arguably the best uncommitted player on the board in the 2024 class is Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott.

Notre Dame used to be able to load its roster up with elite players from the Midwest, and Chicago specifically, but that hasn't been the case for a long time. When a player of Scott's caliber comes along in Notre Dame's backyard they simply cannot afford to miss.

In a recent Chicago recruiting blitz, the staff made it a priority to check in on Scott and make it clear that he is a priority. Later that night the 6-5, 310-pound standout announced he was going to make a commitment at the end of the month, on his birthday (January 31).

Notre Dame has positioned itself well with Scott, and now closing is the key.

TOP REMAINING TARGETS

Notre Dame is still looking at the potential of adding a second running back in the 2024 class, and that led them to offering Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel standout Darrion Dupree this past week. The 5-11, 190-pound runner is fresh off of a dynamic junior season where he was a finalist for Mr. Football in the state of Illinois. Keep a close eye on the Irish staff to try and get into that conversation quickly.

The Irish staff is also keeping close eyes on Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy pass rusher Marquise Lightfoot. The 6-5, 215-pound defensive end has already received upwards of 30 plus offers and has been contacted by some premier programs in all of college football. He remains high on Notre Dame and they should have a very good chance to close on him.



Lightfoot ranks as the No. 118 overall player and No. 8 edge in the 2024 recruiting class according to Rivals.

Notre Dame is also on the hunt for a second tight end from the class, and one of the prospects on their radar is Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs standout Grant Stec. He's on the very outskirts of what is considered the Chicago area, but he's definitely a player to keep an eye on.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter