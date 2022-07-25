Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - July 25

Tomorrow Notre Dame is hosting a huge recruiting event, which makes this yet another exciting week in the recruiting world for the Irish. Add in that Notre Dame still has a legitimate shot at the top class in 2023, coupled with their early success in 2024, optimism is at an all time high right now.

With that, we are back with another recruiting mailbag to answer some of the biggest questions that the readers are wondering. Everything from Tuesday's event, important recruiting regions for the Irish and even some favorite barbecue foods, the Irish Breakdown subscribers again put together a fantastic week of questions to dig into!

Selected questions are submitted each week by the Irish Breakdown premium subscribers!

@jasanma; If we close on the guys left on the board like Jeremiyah Love, Ronan Hanafin, Austin Novosad or Kenny Minchey, Jaiden Ausberry and possibly Samuel M’Pemba, where would this class rank in a historical perspective against previous Notre Dame classes?

This is a fascinating question, one that can also be a little difficult to quantify without having a deeper knowledge of some older classes. Without an archived ranking of just how high of a prospect some players are, I’m left sticking with classes since the 2000 recruiting cycle. When working through all of them, there are three classes that stand out as arguably the top cycles outside of the potential 2023 group. Those are 2008, 2011 and 2013.

As you break down the 2008 recruiting class, it gives you deep admiration for what that staff was able to put together, finishing as the No. 2 overall class on 247Sports. That class was full of headliners, including wide receiver Michael Floyd, quarterback Dayne Christ and tight end Kyle Rudolph. The depth of the class was also impressive, including producers such as defensive linemen Ethan Johnson and Kapron Lewis-Moore, linebacker Darius Fleming, offensive lineman Trevor Robinson and Braxston Cave, running back Jonas Gray and defensive back Robert Blanton. That cycle seemed to hit both criteria that make a class truly impressive: headliner talent and depth.

The 2011 class had some high moments. Of course the headliners were the trio of standout defensive ends with Aaron Lynch, Ishaq Williams and Stephon Tuitt. Although each took very different paths, that is still just a silly haul for one cycle. The class also boasted several valuable contributors, including quarterback Everett Golson, tight ends Ben Koyack and Troy Niklas, wide receiver DaVaris Daniels, offensive lineman Nick Martin and safety Mathis Farley. While that was a really good class, the depth was not as impressive as several others in recent memory. That 2011 group finished ranked as the No. 9 overall class according to 247Sports.

The 2013 class was a fantastic group. They finished as the No. 5 class in the cycle despite losing Eddie Vanderdoes after he signed with the Irish. There were valuable contributors littered throughout the class, both highly ranked and underrated alike. Of course that class all started with Jaylon Smith but defensive backs Max Redfield and Cole Luke, running backs Greg Bryant and Tarean Folston, offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey, Hunter Bivin, Steve Elmer and Connor McGovern, quarterback Malik Zaire, wide receivers Will Fuller, Corey Robinson, Torii Hunter Jr., defensive lineman Isaac Rochell and linebacker James Onwualu all made valuable contributions to the Notre Dame program.

Of those classes, I would have to give 2008 the slight edge. That was a really phenomenal class. I personally believe that in this hypothetical, 2023 will stand ahead of both 2011 and 2013. So that means that it can be the best since at least 2008. Having. The best class in 15 years is extremely impressive. I would probably give 2008 another slight edge over 2023 but it’s a conversation that we need to have if they do finish at that level.

@99problems-but-bk-aint-1: How confident are you at the moment with Notre Dame’s chances with Austin Novosad? Do you feel like Notre Dame is trailing or have they pulled ahead?

I really don’t believe that there are any leaders, or any type of order firmed up right now. Novosad is technically still committed to Baylor and I believe that he is giving a couple of other schools a legitimate chance to impress. We have heard the same schools thrown out there and it appears that Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M are the top contenders right now outside of Baylor. With plans to work the visit trail over the next week or so, we should know a whole lot more very quickly. For now, I think each program is on similar footing.

@wjclough: Are we in the lead for running back Jeremiyah Love or is another school in the lead? Would love to beat Michigan out for another recruit!

I’m not sure I would say the lead, but I also wouldn’t say they aren’t necessarily in the lead either. Love has keep things pretty close to the best but he did inform us that Notre Dame is in his top two schools and his recent visit to South Bend went about as good as it could have.

We also know somewhat of a timeline, with Love aiming for a Summer decision. Either way, I don’t think Michigan is the other major player. Notre Dame is right in the thick of it and will be a major player right until the end. I like where they stand currently.

@whiskeyjack: What seem to be the most talent rich regions that Notre Dame is trying to tap into for the 2024 cycle? We’ve seen Texas and the central Midwest (Illinois, St Louis) be a big priority this year.

I wrote an article pretty recently about how Notre Dame needs to again dominate their “home base” in 2024. Dominating the Midwest is a big step for this staff, especially when you are recruiting against another regional power like Ohio State.

With the teams success in Texas so far in the 2023 recruiting cycle, I expect them to turn around and continue that momentum into 2024. There are talented players like wide receiver Micah Hudson and defensive lineman Nigel Smith who should be right near the top of the priority board.

Based on some of the early extended offers, it appears that 2024 is a loaded year in the state of Georgia. Notre Dame has had some nice success sporadically in the Peach State and they will hope to continue. Defensive end Eddrick Houston, defensive tackles Champ Thompson and Omar White, linebackers Sammy Brown, Myles Graham and Jaqualin Birdsong and defensive backs KJ Bolden, Noah Dixon, Mike Matthews and Ricardo Jones are already on the board early for the Irish.

@bplence1189: What’s your analysis of 2024 linebacker target Anthony Speca? How does he compare to some of the other Notre Dame inside linebacker targets?

2024 Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic standout Anthony Speca is a guy that Notre Dame has been on for awhile. The 6-3, 220-pound defender is an incredibly instinctive second level defender who plays with some outstanding patience while diagnosing plays. He is very comfortable with his athleticism, not reacting too quickly and instead letting things develop post trigger.

Speca also is impressive sorting through traffic and navigating space. There are some really impressive qualities eventually filling out and developing into a MIKE. There are other linebackers on the board with more athleticism and a bit more upside but Speca makes more than up for that with his feel for the game. As he develops, Speca should continue to rise among the recruiting rankings.

ESPN currently has him pegged as the No. 178 overall player and the No. 3 linebacker in the 2024 class. The linebacker board is pretty expansive and has the feeling like Notre Dame may still be working out its pecking order.

@golfermike2022: What is the largest factor holding Notre Dame back from landing top 30 players?

I would disagree with the premise of the question, at least in regard to the 2023 class. Notre Dame currently has four players in the 2023 recruiting class that are ranked among the top 30 players by at least one recruiting platform with defensive ends Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon, safety Peyton Bowen and offensive lineman Charles Jagusah. Linebacker Drayk Bowen is also a borderline top 30 player, coming in at No. 37 overall according to Rivals. Wide receive Braylon James is ranked as the No. 46 player in the country by ESPN, which makes him a borderline Top 30 caliber prospect.

There is nothing holding Notre Dame back from landing elite talent, and Marcus Freeman is proving that.

@99problems-but-bk-aint-1: Is there a major recruit (not including quarterback) that Notre Dame is or will be trying to flip?

We believe that there will be a few committed recruits that Notre Dame will continue to keep close tabs on. As of now, it appears that the Notre Dame staff is preoccupied with closing on recruits that are already on the board. If they hit on e we gone who is still currently uncommitted then it could be a moot point. If they do, then there isn’t much wiggle room from a numbers perspective.

The staff is always going to do their due diligence with bringing in top talent so I have no doubt that they will keep those contacts. Who those prospective committed players are will really depend on how they close on the board over the next couple of months.

@99problems-but-bk-aint-1: If you were hosting the Notre Dame barbecue, what is your main dish (ribs, chicken, brisket, other)? And what are the three sides you’re serving? Also, if any visiting linemen don’t go for a second helping are you still extending an offer to the single helping prospects?

Now this is the hard hitting info that people need to know! From a barbecue perspective, I’m a big believer in cooking proteins well, letting that flavor shine through and having a ton of delicious side options.

I guess for this exercise, it really depends on what the prep time looks like. In a perfect world, brisket is a must. You can talk me into either chicken or pork, just as long as it is tender enough for shredding. Having a couple of options is vital.

For sides, mac and cheese is always a crowd pleaser, but it has to be good mac and cheese. It isn’t just macaroni and a cheese sauce. We’re going to bake that bad boy with the toasted bread crumb on top. Some sort of potato dish is also a must. I’m not opposed to fries, mashed potatoes or baked potatoes. I do, however, love the versatility of the baked potato with all the fixings. I’m also a big cornbread fan but we don’t want to go overboard here with the carbs. Maybe we will get some grilled beans just to add some color to the plate, or grilled corn. I’m not opposed to either.

The meal doesn’t start until you get to the second plate. We need to hold all potential recruits to high standards.

