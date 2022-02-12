Notre Dame Makes Top 7 For Ohio Safety

West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West 2023 athlete Malik Hartford has narrowed down his list of top schools, dropping an updated top seven that included Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Kentucky and West Virginia. Hartford also prefaced that the list will be narrowed down to a top three in the near future.

The 6-3, 175-pound defensive back is rated highest on 247Sports, where he comes in as the No. 112 player nationally. They also rate him as the No. 13 safety in the class and No. 3 in the state of Ohio in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Hartford’s rankings are a bit all over the place, sitting as an unranked three-star on Rivals - as well as not even ranked from ESPN or On3.

Hartford currently boasts 23 recruiting offers. On top of the seven finalists, the other offers for Hartford include Nebraska, Tennessee, Purdue, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Northwestern, Iowa State, Vanderbilt and Illinois.

Notre Dame already has two safeties committed in the 2023 class, with Denton (Texas) Guyer standout Peyton Bowen and Irvington (N.J.) High School standout Adon Shuler already jumping on board. The Irish staff has made it obvious that it would like to add a third safety and right now Hartford is one of the players on the board.

Notre Dame offered Hartford on January 24.

