Notre Dame Makes Top 6 For Ohio Offensive Lineman

Notre Dame has made the top six for Ohio offensive lineman Austin Siereveld

Notre Dame has made the top six for one of the best blockers from the Midwest, Middletown (Ohio) Lakota East big man Austin Siereveld. The Irish appear to be in good position for the talented four-star recruit that has Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan and Cincinnati.

The 6-5, 315-pound offensive lineman visited Notre Dame for its recent Jan. 29 Junior Day. He also visited Notre Dame for its Nov. 6 victory over Navy.

Siereveld also holds offers from Penn State, Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, Purdue, Illinois, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and West Virginia among others.

The Lakota West standout is a well regarded player nationally, coming in as high as the No. 233 overall player from Rivals. He is their No. 11 ranked offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Siereveld is a consensus four-star across the major recruiting platforms.

Notre Dame currently holds no commitments from an offensive lineman in the 2023 cycle and has just two total offensive recruits in Miami (Fla.) Columbus running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. and Concord (Cal.) De La Salle tight end Cooper Flanagan.

Since returning to the Irish, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand has been making his rounds on the recruiting trail. Siereveld would be a good step in the right direction for the offensive class that is trying to catch up for what the defensive staff has put together thus far.

Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

