Notre Dame Makes Top 6 For Ohio Offensive Lineman

Notre Dame has made the top six for one of the best blockers from the Midwest, Middletown (Ohio) Lakota East big man Austin Siereveld. The Irish appear to be in good position for the talented four-star recruit that has Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan and Cincinnati.

The 6-5, 315-pound offensive lineman visited Notre Dame for its recent Jan. 29 Junior Day. He also visited Notre Dame for its Nov. 6 victory over Navy.

Siereveld also holds offers from Penn State, Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, Purdue, Illinois, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and West Virginia among others.

The Lakota West standout is a well regarded player nationally, coming in as high as the No. 233 overall player from Rivals. He is their No. 11 ranked offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Siereveld is a consensus four-star across the major recruiting platforms.

Notre Dame currently holds no commitments from an offensive lineman in the 2023 cycle and has just two total offensive recruits in Miami (Fla.) Columbus running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. and Concord (Cal.) De La Salle tight end Cooper Flanagan.

Since returning to the Irish, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand has been making his rounds on the recruiting trail. Siereveld would be a good step in the right direction for the offensive class that is trying to catch up for what the defensive staff has put together thus far.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter