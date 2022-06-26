Notre Dame In Hot Pursuit Of Talented 2024 Linebacker

Notre Dame is a top early school for one of the nation's best linebackers in the 2024 class

Notre Dame is already working hard on the 2024 class, which is why the Irish already have the No. 1 ranked class in that cycle, and there are plenty more big-time prospects on the board. That list includes Largo (Fla.) High School star linebacker Adarius Hayes, one of the most impressive defenders in the class.

A national recruit, naturally there is going to be heavy competition for a player of Hayes’ caliber. The Irish coaching staff getting on him early and being persistent resulted in the talented backer already making a spring trip to campus.

“It was a great experience getting up to South Bend,” Hayes said. “I had fun up there and I got a chance to see the golden dome!”

Knowing his family, making the trip up to Notre Dame should have been no surprise. That visit had been in the cards for some time now.

“It was my first time visiting the campus but my dad has been there a couple of times because of his job and the company he works for,” Hayes explained. “My dad always harped about going up there with one of his sons and I am that son, so yes, it’s a huge blessing. I'm hoping that I can come back to South Bend to see a big game this season.”

Hayes has already talked about getting back for one of Notre Dame's night games, which will likely be Clemson or Stanford.

The spring trip was a part of what has become a very busy process early on.

“My recruitment has been a little hectic but it’s just the beginning for me,” he said. “Everything is truly just a blessing for me.”

Notre Dame has become an easy sell for linebackers on the recruiting trail. With several notable former linebackers on the coaching staff, they have an easy time relating to the recruits. He has been building some very good relationships so far with multiple members of the Notre Dame staff.

“I talked with Coach James Laurinaitis and Coach Chad Bowden lately and I’m keeping the relationship with those two coaches,” Hayes said. “They are great people and it has been awesome to get to know each of them.”

It is clear the Notre Dame staff has made a strong early impact on the standout linebacker.

Hayes was an absolute menace for the Largo program as a sophomore, pacing the squad with 102 total tackles and 18 tackles for loss in 11 games. The talented defender also had a sack and two pass breakups, while also catching two passes for 36 yards on the offensive side of the football.

The 6-4, 210-pound linebacker is one of the top players in the nation, ranking No. 34 overall and checking in as the No. 3 linebacker nationally on the 247Sports composite rankings.

Hayes is already grabbing the attention of top programs, and his early offer list includes the likes of Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Florida State and Tennessee, among others.

