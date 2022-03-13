Malik Elzy Looking Forward To Another Notre Dame Visit

Illinois wide receiver Malik Elzy is looking forward to once again getting back on campus at Notre Dame

Notre Dame has an impressive list of wide receivers on the board for the 2023 class, and one of the best of the bunch is Chicago (Ill.) Simeon standout Malik Elzy. The 6-3, 195-pound wideout has freakish athletic ability and a relentless mindset to dominate games and the individuals try to defend him.

Simeon is known across the nation for producing plenty of talent on the hardwood that eventually matriculate to the NBA like Derrick Rose, Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker and Jabari Parker. But make no mistake, their football program has produced its share of Division I talent, with the program winning six city championships and making multiple deep runs in the IHSA state playoffs over the past decade under head coach Dante Culbreath.

Coming off a loss in last year’s city championship game, Culbreath has challenged his players to pursue greatness during off-season training, and no one has taken to that challenge more than Elzy.

“He’s the best player in the state," Culbreath told Irish Breakdown. "We haven’t been able to reach our full potential as a team the last two years and Malik takes that personally, so he’s working extremely hard this off-season to help his team win a state championship.

Simeon’s tough loss to Richards in the first round of the IHSA state playoffs was a devastating reminder of how small things matter. The Wolverines were stout on defense, but their normally explosive offense sputtered to only 10 points, highlighted by uncharacteristic penalties and turnovers. It’s moments like this that fueled the fire driving Elzy to be the best player on the field for every game in the fall.

“I didn’t do enough to help my team when they needed me the most and that’s why I’m working so hard now," Elzy to Irish Breakdown. "I want to be the best and I want my team to be the best."

Chicago has once again become a focal point for the Fighting Irish staff in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting cycles. The connection has always been there with the catholic schools in the Chicagoland area, but there has been more of an effort to establish relationships with the public schools who have become more competitive recently.

The Public League qualified a record setting 24 teams for the IHSA state playoffs in 2021 and the wealth of talent in the league will push to equal or surpass that in coming years.

In recent months offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and analyst Dre Brown have stepped in and done an incredible job establishing a good relationship with Elzy.

Elzy is ranked as the nation's No. 199 overall player according to Rivals and he's already earned close to 30 scholarship offers from top programs across the country.

Right now, the in-state Fighting Illini under Bret Bielema are putting forth an incredible pitch to Elzy to stay home and do for Illinois football what Ayo Dosumnu did for the baskeball program, and he’s taken notice. Schools like Michigan, Michigan State and Tennessee are also in the mix for the young pass catcher. Elzy received his offer from Notre Dame after his initial visit last summer, and he’ll be making his third visit to Notre Dame the weekend of March 18 and couldn’t be more excited.

“I love Coach Rees, that’s my guy," Elzy said. "Coach Freeman has the program going in the right direction and I always have good visits when I’m there. I mean, it’s Notre Dame”

This visit will also be an opportunity to strengthen his relationship with Chansi Stuckey, who he’s spoken to on the phone, but has yet to meet in person. Elzy is a difference maker that any wide receiver room at any program across the nation would want. Ultimately, he will choose a school where he sees himself becoming the best player and leader he can be, while winning the championship that fuels his determination.

