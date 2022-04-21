2024 DB Marquis Gallegos Ready To See Notre Dame First Hand

Notre Dame success at safety is paying huge dividends on the recruiting trail, and that includes catching the attention of West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade star Marquis Gallegos. The California star is set to visit campus this weekend for the first time.

His excitement to see South Bend is at an all-time high. There is so much for Gallegos to take in this weekend.

“Some things that I am excited to see during the visit are their sports facilities and just the whole school in general because it is going to be my first time out there,” Gallegos said. “Seeing the live scrimmage is important to me because I want to see their play style and see how I would fit in if I were to go there.”

Communication with the star defensive back has been strong thus far. Since offering him back on St. Patrick’s Day, the staff has made their interest obvious.

“Conversations with Coach (Chris) O’Leary and the staff have been great,” he said. “We’ve just been keeping in touch and we’re all very excited to get me down there this weekend. Coach O’Leary is a great coach but an even better person. He is very down to earth and he’s someone that I am looking forward to building a relationship with.”

The 6-0 160-pound safety was an absolute playmaker for the Chaminade program during his sophomore campaign. He finished second on the team in tackles with 72 total. Gallegos also intercepted four passes, returning three for touchdowns. In total, he had 245 return yards off of those interceptions and broke up another 11 passes.

With Gallegos being just a sophomore, the recruiting process is still very new for him. He intends to take things slowly to make a sound decision in the end.

“I don’t really have a time table for my commitment right now,” Gallegos explained. “I want to take my time with it and make sure I see all my options before I make any decision. Notre Dame is definitely one of my leaders early on.”

First impressions are always important, especially in the recruiting world. As Gallegos gets his first look at Notre Dame, the level of interest is sure to show itself.

Gallegos’ offer list is still in the early process but he already boasts several impressive offers. Besides his recent Pot of Gold offer, programs like USC, Washington, Cal and Colorado are among a few of the programs that have offered.

On3 views Gallegos as a four-star recruit, currently sitting as the No. 111 player nationally and No. 10 safety in the 2024 class. He is also the No. 9 rated player in the state of California, one of the premier states in the country in terms of developing talent.

