Notre Dame Is Hoping To Strike Big In Massachusetts In The 2023 Class

Massachusetts isn't normally a hotbed for big time recruits, but Notre Dame is looking to take advantage of that being different in 2023

Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic linebacker Preston Zinter is set to make a public commitment later today, and Notre Dame is hoping to making it the first many pickups from the Bay State in the 2023 class.

You read that right, Notre Dame is hoping to add multiple very talented players from the state of Massachusetts. Notre Dame has signed just six players from the state in the last quarter century, but if things go perfectly for the Irish staff in the 2023 class Zinter will become the first of three talented players from the state.

This comes a year after the Irish landed four-star Massachusetts offensive lineman Ty Chan.

Massachusetts is a surprising target hot bed for the 2023 cycle. After not signing more than one Massachusetts product in any class this century, things could be changing in the very near future.

For the first time in the 247Sports era, Massachusetts has a five-star in-state recruit. That would be Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle Samson Okunlola.

Okunlola is at the top of the offensive line board for Notre Dame. Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand headed out to Massachusetts to check in on the 6-6, 295-pound tackle almost immediately after being hired. Any "dream class" for Notre Dame in the 2023 class needs to include Okunlola.

Notre Dame could also be considered the favorite for Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne and Nichols School two-way standout Ronan Hanafin. The Irish have offered Hanafin as an athlete, leaving the option open to play on either side of the ball. Hanafin could play wide receiver or linebacker for the Irish should he join the class.

This appears to be an uncommon year for the state, boasting a ton of high end talent that has the firm attention of some national collegiate powers. Notre Dame is hoping to take full advantage.

The trio of Zinter, Okunlola and Hanafin are not where the talent ends. Lynn (Mass.) St. John’s Prep safety Joenel Aguero is being courted by SEC powers Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU currently, ranking as the No. 44 recruit nationally according to 247Sports.

Top 150 West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial defensive line Boubacar Traore is committed to Boston College, but Notre Dame has remained in touch after offering him back in October. The last four star of the group is Milton (Mass.) Academy tight end Andrew Rappleyea, who is committed to the University of Michigan.

In whole, the talent littered in the state for the 2023 recruiting cycle seems pretty uncommon - boasting talent that could extend from the Big Ten all the way down to the SEC.

NOTRE DAME’S IMPRINT

Notre Dame has explored the territory in recent years - but it has in large been an afterthought, with the occasional exception every few years. That has changed in recent seasons. We also discussed Chan, but Notre Dame also signed wide receiver Jay Brunelle in the 2020 class. Brunelle is now at Yale after transferring following his first season at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame also signed placekicker Justin Yoon in the 2015 class. Yoon was a native of Tennessee but went to high school in Massachusetts. Notre Dame also signed Massachusetts lineman John Montelus in the 2013 class.

The 2000s served similar results, seeing just three more Massachusetts products suit up for the Irish: wide receiver Barry Gallup (2006), linebacker Nick Borseti (2003) and offensive lineman Zachary Giles (2001).

Aside from Yoon, who was a rock solid kicker for Notre Dame during his career, Massachusetts has not brought the Irish much tangible success. Obviously Chan and the potential 2023 class can flip the tides but until then, it remains a low hit rate.

THE TALENT POOL

Like every state, there will be some evidence of players who excelled on the next level. Massachusetts is no different. Naturally, Boston College has had the most success in the region, pulling in the likes of running back A.J. Dillon, center Alec Lindstrom, tight end Hunter Long in just the 2017 recruiting cycle.

While an outlier of a class, Boston College success has extended all the way back to 2003, where they signed future first round pick offensive tackle Gosder Cherilus during the 2003 cycle. In between, contributors like defensive tackle Ron Brace (2004), cornerback Isaac Yiadom (2014) and 2019 first round pick Chris Lindstrom (2015) have also been some hits for the Eagles in the territory.

Naturally, schools like UMass and UConn have their occasional success stories, with name likes Anthony Sherman (2007), Obi Melifonwu (2012) and Larnel Coleman (2016) starring on the collegiate level before taking their games to the NFL level. The talent has, in some instances, extending far outside the region.

In recent years, Coastal Carolina has made waves in the region, including Chanticleer stars Isaiah Likely (2018), Jerrod Clark (2018) and freshman stud Josiah Stewart in 2021. Likely specifically projects as a mid round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, just spending the week down in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl.

Zinter’s older brother Zak is another success story for the state. Zak Zinter was a starter for Michigan this season as a true sophomore, and he was a key part of a Wolverine line that won the Joe Moore Award. They also signed another star on the opposite front working back to the 2013 recruiting cycle, where they signed now Las Vegas Raider defensive tackle Maurice Hurst.

The Big Ten conference has had another couple of hits, seeing former Penn State star tight end Pat Freiermuth carve out a big time career before being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft, while Northwestern signed a couple defensive stalwarts in linebacker Blake Gallagher and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano during 2017 and 2015 respectively.

Add in other successes like Noah Gray (Duke) Ifeatu Melifonwu (Syracuse), Richard Rodgers (Cal) and Arthur Lynch (Georgia) and Massachusetts has certainly had its fair share of successes since the turn of the century. In comparison, however, the examples have been sporadic at best.

Clearly the state is seeing in uptick in big-time college football talent.

Notre Dame is looking to tap into that to a far greater degree. It's an area that favors Notre Dame for a number of reasons, and the Irish hope it pays off in the 2023 class. Landing Zinter today would be a great start, but ultimate success in the state must include Okunlola.

If Notre Dame hits a home run in Massachusetts it will provide the Notre Dame 2023 class with a big boost in talent and star power.

