Name To Know: 2024 Athlete Zavier Hamilton Building Early Connection With Notre Dame

Notre Dame is already working to establish an early connection with 2024 athlete Zavier Hamilton

Since Marcus Freeman took over as head coach at Notre Dame, we have seen a changing ideology on the recruiting trail. The Irish start on the 2023 recruiting class has been well publicized but the program is also doing its due diligence on both the 2024 and 2025 cycle early.

Among the players that Notre Dame is keeping a close early eye on is Andalusia (Ala.) High School athlete Zavier Hamilton. Although he currently lacks an offer, Hamilton and the Notre Dame staff are already starting to build a connection, and an offer could be coming soon.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Dre Brown that started while he was at the University of Tennessee,” Hamilton stated. “Just off of that alone, they’ll be in my top three when the offer comes.”

Of course, there are things about the program that sell itself. Hamilton is very aware of what makes Notre Dame such a special place.

“Notre Dame being such a prestigious academic program makes it easy to see myself there in the future,” explained Hamilton.

Hamilton already boasts an impressive offer list of schools. Those programs of interest include Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech and South Carolina.

Hamilton is currently unranked across the major recruiting platforms. Obviously his offer list tells a different story. The 5-11, 195-pound athlete wears many hats for the Andalusia program. Working the majority of reps in the slot and at safety, Hamilton ended the 2021 campaign with 27 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception in six games played.

He also is used on the offensive side of the football from time to time, recording 209 total yards and a touchdown 21 touches as a sophomore.

From a cultural fit, Hamilton checks a lot of boxes. He is an academically driven kid who is also a versatile piece on the defensive side of the football. A designation at rover seems like a natural fit for Hamilton if he does receive his offer.

The 2024 product is worth keeping a close eye on moving forward.

