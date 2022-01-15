Notre Dame Was Always Going To Be The Choice For Sedrick Irvin Jr.

As soon as Notre Dame got in the mix there was no doubt where Sedrick Irvin Jr. was going to commit

Making a college decision can be an excruciatingly tough decision for many of the nation's top players. For Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep standout Sedrick Irvin Jr., however, the decision was easy.

“I’ve known I was going to Notre Dame for a long time before the commitment and that will not change," Irvin told Irish Breakdown.

South Bend was where he was always meant to be.

The son of former Michigan State star running back and Detroit Lion draft pick of the same name, Irvin has developed into a talented ball carrier in his own right. Irvin ranks as the No. 255 overall player on the 247Sports composite, and the No. 225 ranking by Rivals is his best individual site ranking.

Playing amongst some of the toughest competition in a Florida hotbed of talent, Irvin accounted for 928 total yards and 15 touchdowns for the Raiders in just nine games this season. His efforts would help lead Gulliver to a 11-2 record and playoff berth.

Already testing his skills against some of the best talent in the nation, it’s no surprise the 5-10, 190-pound back looks for a huge stage with the Irish to showcase his talents. For the talented runner, the fit goes way beyond football.

He clearly has his criteria. Notre Dame met it.

“Things I looked for in a college included a football town, brotherhood (great locker room environment), and tradition. Notre Dame covers all three of those aspects and then some,” Irvin explained. “The things they are able to do for their players on and off the field, I don’t see how it wouldn’t be a perfect fit for anyone with the offer. My relationship has constantly improved even with Coach (Marcus) Freeman taking over.”

Both culturally and personality wise, this fit makes complete sense. Good thing for Notre Dame, they are also getting a gifted football player in the process.

Irvin made it very clear where his heart was. Even through a coaching change, that has not wavered. He made it imminently important getting across the quality of coaches leading the Irish into the future.

“I mostly talk with Coach (Lance) Taylor and Coach Dre (Brown)," Irvin noted. "I’ve heard nothing but good things about Coach Freeman and after getting on the phone with him, I felt a strong connection and belief in him."

After a couple down years at the position, Notre Dame saw a huge bump in production behind the dynamic presence of 2022 NFL Draft prospect Kyren Williams. Losing a player like Williams is difficult for the team but it has also created some momentum for adding talented ball carriers to the roster.

“I think Coach (Tommy) Rees does a great job of using all his backs to the best of their ability, but a guy like Kyren makes that job much easier when he can do it all,” Irvin explained. “I believe my skill set being able to catch the ball, run routes, make a guy miss, and run in between the tackles will fit in great.”

The future of the position seems like it’s in good hands in the form of returning talents such as Chris Tyree, Logan Diggs and Audric Estime, combined with 2022 signee Jadarian Price and now Irvin.

Having already been on campus twice, Irvin hopes to return to campus for Junior Day later this month (January 29th). The talented runner is also already a key cog for recruiting other talented members of the 2023 class.

It seems the future of the Notre Dame running back room is in good hands.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter