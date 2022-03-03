Notre Dame Offers Talented Texas Defensive End Colton Vasek

It was a busy day for Notre Dame when it comes to defensive line recruiting, with position coach Al Washington offering two talented players. The latest is Austin (Texas) Westlake star defensive end Colton Vasek.

The 6-6, 230-pounder is coming off a standout 2021 campaign as a part of the 16-0 state championship Westlake Chaparrals, posting 56 total tackles, s16 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Vasek has been blowing up on the trail lately, now sitting at 34 total offers to date, including Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, USC, Florida State, Michigan, Texas, Oregon, Texas A&M, Auburn, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Baylor, Utah, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Washington, Michigan State, Stanford, TCU, Indiana, California, Texas Tech, Duke, Kansas, Vanderbilt and Illinois.

His recruiting ranking doesn’t quite match his offer list, production or talent. On3 does have him as the No. 172 overall player and the No. 21 defensive end in the 2023 class. Rivals ranks him as a four-star player but not in their Top 250, and he's a three-star by 247Sports.

Vasek’s father, Brian, currently serves as the defensive line coach for Westlake and played for the University of Texas during the 1990s. Colton is also the teammate of 2023 Notre Dame wide receiver target Jaden Greathouse.

Notre Dame is off to an elite start on the trail in the 2023 class, including a couple of highly regarded defensive ends in Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon. As Defensive Line Coach Al Washington continues to rework the board, he has made it clear that he is not finished adding high level talent to the 2023 group. Vasek is the latest proof of that.

