Notre Dame Offers Talented 2023 Linebacker Jordan Hall

It has been a busy day on the 2023 linebacker front for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. After offering Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit linebacker Troy Bowles earlier in the day, Notre Dame came back and offered 2023 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy linebacker Jordan Hall.

Listed at 6-2 and 225 pounds, Hall brings an outstanding frame uncommon of a high school junior. After leading IMG Academy in 2020 with 43 total tackles in six contests as a sophomore, Hall turned in a dominant junior campaign for the Ascenders. Hall is currently rated as a consensus top 250 recruit by every major recruiting platform. ESPN ranks him highest at No. 153 nationally and at No. 4 in the country at linebacker.

Notre Dame is off to another fast start during the 2023 cycle, viewed as a top-two overall class by every recruiting platform. Of that star-studded class, the Irish do hold a top 50 national recruit already at linebacker in Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean standout Drayk Bowen. The Irish are trying another linebacker to the class from a very talented group of players that now includes Hall.

Hall has offers from Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina, Arkansas, Michigan State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Arizona State, Maryland and UCF.

The standout linebacker is a native of Fredericksburg, Va.

