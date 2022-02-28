Notre Dame Offers Dynamic 2023 Running Back

Notre Dame added another running back to its offer board by throwing one out to Jeremiyah Love

There is a new name added to the 2023 running back board as Notre Dame offered Saint Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College athlete Jeremiyah Love.

The 6-1, 195-pounder is fresh off of a dynamic junior campaign, rushing for 996 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 95 carries. That is an eye popping 10.5 yards per carry to go along with 11 total receptions for 103 yards in the passing game.

Love is a long strider with dynamic speed, evidenced by his 10.76 personal best 100 meter dash time as a part of the track and field program for Christian Brothers.

Notre Dame is Love’s 24th reported offer. His list is long and impressive, boasting offers from Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Nebraska, Tennessee, Arkansas, Washington, Stanford, Utah, Missouri, Boston College, Louisville, Iowa, Purdue, West Virginia, Minnesota, Iowa State, Indiana and Vanderbilt.

Love is underrated currently in terms of rankings. Only On3 ranks him as a four-star recruit.

Notre Dame looks to be in the market to add a second running back in the 2023 class.

The team already boasts a top 250 commitment from Miami (Fla.) Columbus running back Sedrick Irvin Jr., who brings a steady and consistent approach as an all around player out of the backfield. Love brings a level of speed that could potentially compliment Irvin very well.

This level of speed is something that the staff has shown to value at a high degree. Combine that with his projectable frame and there is a notable upside for Love down the road.

