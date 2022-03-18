Bowen Brothers Are Headed To Notre Dame For An Important Visit

The Irish Breakdown staff learned of a very important development, that Notre Dame 2023 commit Peyton Bowen will be on campus on April 23 for the Blue-Gold Game. Bowen will be joined by his brother Eli Bowen, a 2024 defensive back who was offered a scholarship by the Fighting Irish staff this afternoon.

Peyton Bowen is considered a consensus Top 100 recruit across all major recruiting platforms. He peaks as the No. 36 player nationally according to On3, followed closely behind by ESPN who ranks him as the No. 49 overall player. 247Sports has Bowen as the No. 72 player, while Rivals sees him as the No. 83 player on their ranking.

Irish Breakdown grades Bowen as a Top 50 national recruit.

For as talented as he is, Peyton is not the only talented Bowen in the Guyer secondary.

His younger brother Eli, who stars at cornerback for the team, was just offered by the Irish for the 2024 recruiting class. He is fresh off of a sophomore campaign where he recorded 54 total tackles, 10 interceptions, five pass breakups and three touchdown returns to his credit. Rivals currently ranks Eli as the No. 229 player nationally, as well as the No. 23 cornerback.

As if getting Peyton back on campus wasn't big enough news, Notre Dame has the chance to really move the needle having both Bowen brothers on campus for the Blue-Gold game. Peyton has been hitting the trail this off-season, taking visits even after committing to the Irish, and he still has more visits planned. Getting him back on campus is huge for the confidence that the Irish can keep a hold of the star safety.

