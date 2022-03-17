Notre Dame's Pot of Gold Recruiting Push Continues To Impress

A year ago Notre Dame took its Pot of Gold campaign in a completely different direction and it worked like the charm. It was a massive social media campaign that included throwing out a lot of new offers.

The current Notre Dame staff, led by head coach Marcus Freeman and director of recruiting Chad Bowden, has taken the plan to a whole new level with the 2024 class.

Last year’s version of the campaign received rave reviews, which is much needed in the ever evolving social media world. The timing of this process is also welcome to the Notre Dame world. Getting out in front of these top prospects has been a hot topic, especially educating early about what makes the program special is paramount. The Pot of Gold allows them to do so, while being colorful and creative to an increasingly glitzy recruiting world.

Under this changing ideology, Notre Dame has begun to understand how to appeal to the changing recruiting climate. Being late to develop relationships or not moving the needle from a flash perspective is a thing of the past. It had cost the Irish opportunity in the past - but no longer.

This is not a process that is a one day affair, shoveling out a massive amount of offers on a whim. No, the process takes weeks and weeks to prepare for. Notre Dame is still extremely selective in the offers they put out. The process of identifying the correct fits does not change. Substance does not get sacrificed simply for timing.

Leading up to this campaign, the staff had done their due diligence to identify the players who they valued as potential future members of the class. St. Patrick’s Day was merely the finish line for many hours of work from the staff, watching film, talking to coaches and making sure that their process isn’t flawed. The more aggressive recruiting strategy is needed but the Irish do not sacrifice their process for it. This is merely an extension of the hard work.

The offer list should extend past fifty recruits by the time every recruit receives their St. Patty’s Day surprise. It’s an evolving strategy, one Notre Dame has made very unique to their brand.

To see the entire list of players that received offers today through this push click HERE.

