Notre Dame Shows 2023 Linebacker How Well He Fits

The focus to get longer and more athletic on defense, especially the second level, has been a huge point of emphasis Marcus Freeman made his way to South Bend. The 2022 recruiting cycle put an exclamation point on that ideology, bringing in an ultra talented quartet that rivals the best position group nationally in the cycle, and now the staff is looking to bring in a 2023 class that can match that group. Or even better, surpass it.

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean standout linebacker Drayk Bowen is already in the class, and he was joined on campus this past weekend by Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic two-way standout Preston Zinter.

Depending on the program, the long term position for Zinter varies tremendously. Some schools like him at linebacker, some to grow eventually into a defensive end, and some even like him as a tight end. Notre Dame, with so many talented former linebackers on the staff, made their vision for Zinter very well known.

“I spent a lot of time with Coach (Marcus) Freeman, Coach (Nick) Lezynski, and Coach (James) Laurinaitis,” said Zinter. “This was my fourth visit, so my relationship continues to get stronger.”

“Coach Lezynski and Laurinaitis spent time with Drayk and I breaking down our high school film. They showed me where I would fit into their defense,” Zinter continued. “They said they really like my athleticism and can see me playing any of the three linebacker positions.”

That athleticism should be of no surprise by his family ties. If the name Zinter rings some bells for those who follow recruiting, he is the brother of former Notre Dame target, and now starting Michigan offensive guard Zak Zinter.

Although the Michigan ties are there, Preston intends to forge his own path. By all accounts, Freeman and the staff have been on Zinter early and continue to push all the right buttons.

“I stay in contact with Coach Freeman, Lezynski and Chad Bowden the most,” said Zinter. “Seeing Coach Freeman get the opportunity to be head coach was awesome. He was the one recruiting me from the beginning and gave me my Notre Dame offer, so we’ve spent a lot of time together. He is the perfect fit for the position.”

The recruiting trail has been busy over the last couple of weeks. Lawrence High School has been a popular stop along the way.

“I’m not sure what my next visits will be. I had 20 schools come by the last two weeks wanting me to make a trip out to visit them,” he explained. “I’ve got to figure that out with my parents. I don’t have a timeline yet as to a commitment, but I’m hoping to commit by summer time or sooner.”

The timeline on this recruitment could change quickly. The Irish are in a great spot leaving Junior Day, making Zinter seem like a priority to add to the second level.

Regarded as an athlete on the recruiting trail, both 247Sports and Rivals currently rates him as a tight end, where he peaks as the No. 221 overall recruit according to Rivals.

