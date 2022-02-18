Recruiting Profile: Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Al Golden

After a historic run to Super Bowl LVI, former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker coach Al Golden was quickly offered and announced as the new defensive coordinator at the University of Notre Dame. Golden’s resume, of course, does not start and end

with his recent stint with the AFC Champion Bengals.

THE COACHING RESUME

Golden had a stop at Virginia as a graduate assistant before returning as defensive coordinator a few years later. He would also have stints as a linebacker coach at both Boston College and his alma mater Penn State before taking over as head coach at Temple University.

That’s where Golden’s resume took it’s biggest boost, transforming the Owls into a conference contender after beginning his tenure with a 1-11 campaign. Golden took over a program that went 15-42 in the five seasons prior to his arrival, but Golden got them on track and went 17-8 in his final two seasons.

Golden would parlay that success to the head coaching job with the Miami (FL) Hurricanes, a position he held from 2011-15. Piloting a Hurricanes program crippled by sanctions, Golden’s on field performance was sporadic during his tenure.

That exit led to a couple stops in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and the aforementioned Bengals. Outside of Golden’s resume as a coach and developer, his recruiting prowess has also been complimented during the process.

RECRUITING IMPACT

Understanding what to expect from Golden on the trail, especially considering the start that Notre Dame is off to for the 2023 recruiting cycle, is paramount.

There is, of course, some context to consider. Recruiting at Temple isn’t easy. Despite those odds, Golden was still able to sign several high level contributors and NFL caliber players. Here are the NFL Draft picks Golden recruited to Temple.

DL Muhammad Wilkerson (1st Round)

DB Jaiquawn Jarrett (2nd Round)

DL Terrance Knighton (3rd Round)

RB Bernard Pierce (3rd Round)

TE Evan Rodriguez (4th Round)

LB Tahir Whitehead (5th Round)

Golden also recruited placekicker Brandon McManus and wide receiver Rob Streater, two more future NFL players.

While at Virginia, Golden landed five-star linebackers Kai Parham and Ahmad Brooks in the 2002 class.

A LARGER STAGE

When Golden arrived in Miami you saw the impact that he could have on the recruiting trail when given the resources.

Golden's first full class at Miami ranked No. 33 nationally and No. 6 in the ACC according to 247Sports. Despite going through a coaching change, Golden was able to keep players like wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (1st Round), linebacker Denzel Perryman (2nd Round) and defensive end Anthony Chickillo (6th Round) in the class.

In his first full cycle in 2012, the Hurricanes saw a big boost in their recruiting rankings. They improved from No. 33 all the way up to No.10 in the nation and No. 2 in the ACC behind Florida State.

That class boasted some outstanding athletes, including five-star running back Duke Johnson (3rd Round) and cornerback Tracy Howard. That class also had Top 200 prospects in offensive lineman Ereck Flowers (1st Round), safety Deon Bush (4th Round), end Tyriq McCord, defensive tackle Jelani Hamilton and safety Raphael Kirby.

Miami also landed future NFL Draft picks in safety Rayshawn Jenkins (4th Round) and guard Danny Isidora (5th Round).

That would spark a streak of three nice classes in a row for Golden.

His 2013 class ranked 14th nationally and produced five NFL Draft picks and two more players that spent at least four years in the NFL as undrafted free agents.

His 2014 class ranked 12th nationally and brought in a five-star recruit, four Top 100 players and eight Top 300 players.

Miami landed tight end David Njoku (1st Round), who was actually the second ranked tight end in the class behind the heralded Chris Herndon (4th Round). The class also contained four-star quarterback Brad Kaaya (6th Round), 1,000-yard rusher Joseph Yearby, offensive lineman KC McDermott and wide receiver Braxton Berrios (6th Round), who is now a Pro Bowl return man. On defense, Miami landed five-star end Chad Thomas (3rd Round) and four-star end Trent Harris.

His final class at Miami ranked just 27th but it produced six future NFL Draft picks. That class was instrumental during the 10-3 campaign in 2017 under former head coach Mark Richt.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Obviously a head coach versus coordinator dynamic is going to be a different conversation regarding recruiting. Golden’s efforts in that area has proven that he can secure high level talent. His time at Temple also shows that he can also identify lesser known recruits.

There are some questions over Golden’s background as a defensive play caller, something that he hasn’t been tasked with since his time at the University of Virginia from 2001-05. By all accounts, he is a very well appreciated football guy who is as sharp as they come. Add in his chops on the recruiting trail and there should be a lot to be excited about if you are a Notre Dame fan.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter