Notre Dame Recruiting Profile: Devin Moore, Cornerback

Notre Dame is pushing hard for a number of talented secondary players in the 2022 class, and arguably the most versatile is Naples (Fla.) High School standout Devin Moore.

DEVIN MOORE PROFILE

Hometown: Naples, Fla.

High School: Naples

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

IB Grade:

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Auburn, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Stanford, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Louisville, South Carolina, NC State, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, UCF, Vanderbilt

Recruited By: Mike Mickens, Marcus Freeman

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 3-star - No. 25 safety

ESPN: 3-star - No. 33 safety

Rivals: 3-star - No. 54 cornerback

FILM ANALYSIS

Moore is an incredibly versatile player that is being recruited to play cornerback by Notre Dame, and he has skills that project to both outside positions and into the nickel. As good as Moore is as a big corner, he might have even greater upside as a safety due to his range and incredibly high football IQ. Moore is thin at this point but he's physical and a willing tackler, and as he fills out his run game ability will take off.

The Naples star gets his hands on A LOT of footballs due to his elite length. Moore looks every bit of his listed 6-2, but his long arms is what truly stands out. He's an incredibly wide target that is hard to throw around, and his length allows him to overcome mistakes. Moore is also an intelligent football player that shows elite route recognition, he finds the ball extremely well and he has very fast hands when he tries to play the ball.

Moore has very good long speed, which gives him excellent downfield cover ability, allows him to recover after transition mistakes and it also is a trait that makes me think he could be a tremendous middle of the field safety. When he gets moving his long strides allow Moore to cover a lot of ground in a hurry. Moore is a fluid athlete that shows good flexibility, foot quickness and the ability to quickly plant and drive downhill or drive on routes when he's playing off coverage.

Naples' staff mixes up how it uses Moore, who will play press man quite a bit, but he also plays off quite a bit. When he plays off he's especially productive due to his top-notch route recognition and exceptional range. He's patient in press coverage, he has fast hands, shows a good punch and his long speed + length helps him overcome the fact that his transitions are inconsistent.

Moore's footwork when he opens and runs (transition) is inconsistent, and he'll either be too long when he turns or he starts to turn his body before he opens his feet. Longer corners have a tendency to be spotty with their footwork when they are young, but with continued work and coaching I expect this part of his game to only get better.

Junior Highlights

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

