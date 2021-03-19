Notre Dame Prospect Profile: Holden Staes, Tight End

Notre Dame is still looking for another tight end in the 2022 class, and the player on top of the board is Holden Staes.

HOLDEN STAES PROFILE

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

High School: Westminster

Height: 6-4

Weight: 230

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 200 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, USC, Texas, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Florida State, Auburn, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Nebraska, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Colorado, Purdue, South Carolina, Kansas State, Michigan State, Kentucky, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, UCF

Recruited By: John McNulty

RECRUITING RANKINGS

ESPN: 4-star - No. 96 overall - No. 1 tight end

Rivals: 4-star - No. 14 tight end

247Sports: 4-star - No. 15 tight end

Composite: 4-star - No. 202 overall - No. 7 tight end

FILM ANALYSIS

Staes is a very intriguing prospect, and it's clear why the Notre Dame staff is pushing for him in the class. He is one of those prospects who has all the measurables and tools you want, but he's still a bit on the raw side, which means he's more about upside than being a fine-tuned prospect.

Staes is listed at 6-4 and 230 pounds, and he looks to be every bit of that. I'm impressed with his length, which helps him as a pass catcher and blocker. Staes has the length and body control to provide his quarterback with a bigger than normal catching zone (catch radius), and his natural power and length combines to help him be effective in the run game.

Staes is a pretty good high school defensive lineman as well, and I like his willingness to play physical on both sides of the ball, traits that make him a legit weapon as an attached tight end. There's room for him to improve his weight room strength and blocking technique, but Staes has a high ceiling as a run blocker.

Staes is a smooth athlete that shows the kind of second gear you need to be able to stretch the field on seams and vertical routes, and to outrun linebackers horizontally on crossing routes and drags. Although he needs work on the finer points of route running, Staes has impressive agility and balance, traits that should allow him to develop into a top-notch route runner.

As his route running improves he'll be an incredibly difficult matchup as an attached or flexed tight end. Linebackers are going to have a hard time matching up with his athleticism, and safeties will have a very difficult time handling his length and ball skills. Staes won't wow you with elite athleticism like a Kyle Pitts (Florida) or a Tommy Tremble (Notre Dame), but his all-around skillset is impressive.

Staes shows excellent focus in traffic, and he's more than willing to lock in on the field while the defense collapses around him. He shows good feel for finding open spots against zone defenses, and with his catch radius and strong hands he presents his quarterback with to go high in order to get the ball into tight zones.

Staes shows loose hips for such a big athlete, and when you combine that with his length and ability to track the ball he's able to be a highly effective bad-ball and back shoulder pass catcher, traits that should make him dangerous in the red zone.

Junior Highlights

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

