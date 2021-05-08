Tight End Holden Staes Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from one of the nation's best tight ends, Holden Staes

Notre Dame has added an important piece to its 2022 offensive class, landing Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster tight end Holden Staes.

A consensus four-star recruit and the No. 268 overall player in the country on the 247Sports composite board, Staes gives the Irish one of the top players in the country at his position, and certainly one of the highest upside tight ends in the class. His grade on the Irish Breakdown board is even higher, with Staes earning a Top 200 grade, but it is his upside that makes this a major pickup for Notre Dame.

At 6-4 and 230 pounds with long arms, Staes has throwback size, but its his combination of athleticism and ball skills that truly make him an impact pickup for the Fighting Irish. Staes is a still developing player, but his ceiling is extremely high. After landing two tight ends in each of the last two classes the Irish are able to take a chance on a player with as much upside as Staes.

Staes becomes the 13th player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2022 class and the second straight tight end to make that pledge. Staes joins a tight end class that already has Iowa standout Eli Raridon. Notre Dame previously held a commitment from Jack Nickel, but he de-committed in April due to Notre Dame's continued push for Staes and Raridon.

The Westminster star had offers from Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Texas, USC, Florida State, Oregon, Penn State, Auburn, Michigan, Tennessee, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Nebraska, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Purdue, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Arizona State, Colorado and UCF.

Notre Dame has now landed three tight ends from the state of Georgia in the last five classes, landing Tommy Tremble in 2018 and Cane Berrong in 2021.

