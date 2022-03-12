Notre Dame Making A Push For Talented 2025 Linebacker With A Familiar Name

Notre Dame is making a hard push for one of the nation's best freshman, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

It isn’t often that Notre Dame extends scholarship offers to a high school freshman. The Fighting Irish staff made an exception with talented 2025 Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.

Pause for a second ... Owusu? That sounds familiar. It can’t be.

It is.

Owusu-Boateng is the younger brother of former Notre Dame All American rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who has quickly turned into a budding star for the Cleveland Browns on the second level of their defense.

Every time the younger brother of a former Notre Dame star is being recruited, there is going to be a natural wondering of just how good of a player they are comparative, or if the name speaks a little louder than their actual game.

Breaking news here: Owusu-Boateng is the real deal.

Playing for a national powerhouse in DeMatha Catholic, Owusu-Boateng made his presence known as just a freshman, contributing on both defense and special teams. It’s hard not to find #57 on film. He has a habit of always finding himself around the football.

Notre Dame has made the effort to get into the conversation early. That strategy has paid dividends thus far but the talented 6-2, 205 pounder is already garnering quite the buzz on the recruiting trail.

“The recruiting process has been going well so far, achieving seven offers as a freshman was really cool,” Owusu-Boateng said. “Currently I don’t have any plan visits, but I plan on going to a few schools, including Notre Dame.”

Owusu-Boateng has obviously already been on campus in South Bend before. Still, getting him in for a recruiting visit is vital. It isn’t about his brother anymore. It’s his journey being written.

He has already become an early priority. You will usually see position coaches or other members of the football office keep in close contact with prospects from years out. In Owusu-Boteng’s case, Notre Dame brought out the big guns early.

“We talk often. I have a good connection with Coach (Marcus) Freeman,” he explained.

The program is something that Owusu-Boateng is very familiar. He understands what makes it special ... more than most. That layer of the recruitment could pay off big time in the end.

“Notre Dame is a great school and I would think it would be a good transition if I was to go to Notre Dame because my brother went there and I know a lot about Notre Dame as a brotherhood and as a family,” Owusu-Boateng explained. “That’s the most important thing I care about, a school who treats me like family.”

Speaking of family. It appears that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Like his older brother, Owusu-Boateng wears many hats for the DeMatha program. His versatility is a huge sell, with his fit being something that Notre Dame is hoping to capitalize on.

“They see me as a linebacker/Rover - the same as my brother,” said Owusu-Boateng. “I’m a playmaker so everywhere the coach puts me I would be able to make plays naturally.”

The position fit is sure to be all over the board for the talented defender. Despite just finishing up his freshman campaign, programs are already hot on the trail for Owusu-Boateng.

His already growing offer list voices the quality of talent he is on the defensive side of the football.

Already sporting six reported offers, Owusu-Boateng has already received attention from some outstanding football programs, including Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Boston College, Maryland and Pittsburgh.

It is also worth mentioning that Owusu-Boateng is the teammate of top 2023 defensive line target Jason Moore. Getting back into DeMatha Catholic is a huge priority and has little excuse to not land Owusu-Boateng, when considering the circumstance and relationship.

Linebacker recruiting has taken on a new life since Head Coach Marcus Freeman arrived in South Bend. It looks like that won’t be stopping anytime soon.

