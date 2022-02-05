Notre Dame Charging Hard For Dynamic 2023 Wide Receiver

The pressure is on newly hired Notre Dame wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, who is being tasked with rebuilding the position group. Stuckey has hit the ground running, literally, and he's pushing for many of the nation's best receivers. On that list is Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands athlete Rodney Gallagher.

Stuckey has already made the dynamic Gallagher a must-get priority.

“We talk almost every day,” Gallagher said. “Coach Stuckey is a great guy that I am excited about.”

In just a short time, Coach Stuckey has been able to connect with the highly touted Gallagher and make quite an impact. Near the top of the recruiting board at wide receiver, Gallagher’s profile affirms just how talented of a playmaker he is.

The 6-0, 170-pound two-sport star is ranked as the nation's No. 80 overall player on the 247Sports composite rankings, and he's a Top 100 player according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN.

Even before Stuckey came aboard the coaching staff, the Irish had been making a strong push for the Laurel Highlands product, and they haven't slowed down.

“It’s been great to get to talk to the coaches on the daily basis,” Gallagher explained. “They have an awesome staff and I think the fit would be great ... Coach (Marcus) Freeman was a great hire for Notre Dame. He is a great dude. I speak to him a lot, along with most of the staff.”

Gallagher has yet to take the trip to campus, but he does plan to make that trip in the near future. From there, that’s where the Irish can really make their move. They have constant communication, but until he sees what the campus has to offer, it’ll remain open.

“I plan on visiting after basketball season,” Gallagher noted. “I am taking this experience day by day. There are no plans to commit anytime soon.”

Gallagher is one of the top playmakers across the high school landscape. Despite a designation as a wide receiver recruit, he is a dynamic playmaker as a wildcat quarterback for the Mustangs.

In 2021, Gallagher threw for 1,365 yards and 12 touchdown passes. In the run game, he was a headache to stop, including 1,130 yards on the ground and 21 rushing touchdowns. He is also currently averaging 18.6 points per game as a point guard for Laurel Highlights, and he averaged 19.4 points as a sophomore.

Slightly underrated on the recruiting trails, Gallagher brings next level speed that will be an immediate upgrade to the Notre Dame wide receiver group. He holds offers from

With Stuckey and the rest of staff hot on the trail for Gallagher, this one is trending in the right direction. Gallagher getting to South Bend is going to be a big indication for just how much of a player he is for the playmaker’s services.

