Notre Dame Offer Was Meaningful For 2024 DB Ricardo Jones

Notre Dame offered 2024 safety Ricardo Jones, who is from the same high school as Irish coach

Notre Dame has had some nice moments recruiting the state of Georgia. The safety position from the Peach State has a pretty notable name dating back to the 2019 recruiting cycle, where the Irish signed former Marist School star Kyle Hamilton.

A lot of excitement has been associated with coach Chansi Stuckey and his impact as a coach and recruiter already since he landed in South Bend. Stuckey went back to his roots, identifying and helping to recruit Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside 2024 safety Ricardo Jones, who is a star for his alma mater.

Notre Dame offered Jones on April 4, and it was an offer Jones had been ready for.

“I actually have been waiting on the Notre Dame offer,” explained Jones. “Coach Stuckey actually went to Northside so my coach told me he will call one day and then today he told me to call Coach (Chris) O’Leary and we had a good talk .... Coach Stuckey and my coach and I were on a call and he offered me”

The 6-2, 185-pound defensive back was overjoyed to receive the offer. He understands how unique of an opportunity that Notre Dame presents.

“I am very excited about the offer,” said Jones. “Knowing that only two middle Georgia boys have this offer, it means a lot and they are definitely high on my list.

“Notre Dame is a great academic school so they are already a good school for me,” he continued. “I take a lot of pride in education and they are top notch so it is a very good option for me.”

Jones is a well regarded recruit in terms of rankings early on. He currently checks in as the No. 30 overall player nationally and the No. 2 safety in the 2024 recruiting cycle according to On3.

The Northside standout has an expanding offer list with the recent offer from Notre Dame. He has an offer extended from Auburn, Tennessee. Nebraska and Georgia Tech.

The rising junior made a ton of plays for the Northside program in 2021. Jones led the team in interceptions with six, breaking up another two passes and forcing a pair of fumbles. He was also adept in the run game, finishing sixth on the team in total tackles with 40. The dynamic defensive back would also collect five tackles for loss among those tackles.

As one could imagine, it has been a busy couple of months on the recruiting side for Jones. The visit schedule has already begun to ramp up.

“I’ve actually been on many visits these past couple of weeks, including South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn and Tennessee and I have plans to visit Notre Dame very soon,” Jones said.

The talent Jones possesses is easy to see on film. As a high academic recruit and relationship with Coach Stuckey, Jones’ appeal aligns on a variety of levels. His fit is a no brainer with difference making upside on the back end.

