Highly Underrated Athlete Sees Notre Dame As A "Special Place" Following Junior Day Visit

One of the nation's most underrated players, Ronan Hanafin, had a great visit to Notre Dame for its Junior Day

The Notre Dame football program has been hot on the trail for talented 2023 Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School athlete Ronan Hanafin. After visiting the campus this past season during the Navy game, Hanafin and his family made the trip back to South Bend this past weekend for Junior Day.

Amidst a potent snowstorm, some talented recruits still flocked to the campus. Despite less than ideal weather, Hanafin thoroughly enjoyed his return to campus.

“I had a great time,” said Hanafin. “It is definitely a special place.”

During the trip recruits got offered the chance to tour the campus, meet with the other recruits, talk ball with the coaches and conclude by taking in the Notre Dame men’s hockey victory against 10th-ranked Minnesota 3-2 Saturday night. Perhaps the biggest opportunity for Hanafin and his family, they were able to continue to forge their relationships with the coaches and see the vision for Ronan if he were to choose the Irish.

“It was a great day!” Ronan’s father, Dan Hanafin exclaimed. “Coach (Marcus) Freeman and Coach (Tommy) Rees let (Ronan) know they really want him here. A couple of big questions were answered.”

A part of the equation for Ronan was getting to know newly hired wide receiver coach Chansi Stuckey. That relationship is set to be crucial for the 6-3, 205-pounder throughout his recruitment process.

“(Ronan) also got to meet Coach Stuckey for the first time in the process,” the elder Hanafin explained. “To this point he has only talked with him over the phone since he’s been hired. He made a strong impression on Ronan.”

That strong impression may pay huge dividends for the Irish. The long term position outlook for Hanafin has been a hot topic to consider. According to just about every major recruiting platform, he is considered largely a wide receiver recruit.

However, the Irish are exploring possibilities for Hanafin on the defensive side of the ball as well. He currently stars at both wide receiver and safety for Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, giving him some flexibility to play wide receiver, safety or rover on the next level should he choose Notre Dame.

All options are on the table for Hanafin. The coaches reiterated that to him while on campus.

“The staff said he can choose his path,” Hanafin's father explained. “Coach Freeman sees him helping them win games either way. I think some of it will be where his biggest upside emerges through ongoing evaluation. They seem to be excited about the versatility he offers.”

While Hanafin did leave South Bend still uncommitted, this one could not be trending in a more positive direction. Hanafin has made it well known in the past that he grew up a huge fan of the Notre Dame program.

With the Irish making it clear that he is a take for them this cycle, including the ability to forge his own path as he sees fit, this one feels like only a matter of time until the Massachusetts native heads to South Bend a member of the Notre Dame program. Junior Day continues to reiterate their opinion of Hanafin’s upside.

