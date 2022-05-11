Running Back Jayden Limar Sets Commitment Date

One of the top offensive players on the board is Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School running back Jayden Limar, and his recruitment now has an end date. Limar announced today that he will be announcing his decision on Thursday, May 26.

Limar lists Notre Dame, Michigan, Oregon and Arizona as his final four schools.

When Deland McCullough was hired at Notre Dame he quickly got to work at figuring out which backs he wanted to pursue, and Limar quickly became the top target for the Irish coach. Limar had built a good bond with previous running backs coach Lance Taylor, but things jumped up a notch when McCullough was hired and made Limar a priority. Of course, Limar also has connected with head coach Marcus Freeman.

“Coach Freeman is a good dude,” Limar told Irish Breakdown back in March. “We talk probably two to three times a week. He has been very consistent in making me feel wanted.”

Limar rushed for 1,549 rushing yards (7.4 yards per carry) and 20 touchdowns as a junior while adding another 369 yards and four more scores through the air. That dual-thread ability makes him a great fit for the Notre Dame offense.

“(Coach McCullough) sees me fitting in great into the offense,” Limar said. “He thinks I can do so much in the offense because I am pretty versatile.”

Limar is ranked as the nation's No. 242 overall player by Rivals and No. 247 by 247Sports. He's ranked as the No. 11 running back by 247 and is the No. 3 player in the state of Washington according to Rivals.

The talented running back has offers from the Irish, Michigan, Oregon, USC, Miami (Fla.), Texas A&M, UCLA, Boston College, Utah, Washington, Arizona, Louisville, Arizona State, Oregon State, Washington State, Colorado and California.

Notre Dame has made tremendous movement with Limar in recent months. There are still two weeks before his decision, but as of right now Notre Dame has put itself in a strong position.

