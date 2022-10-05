Taeshaun Lyons Includes Notre Dame In His Top 8 List

One of the top players left on the board for Notre Dame is Hayward (Calif.) Tennyson wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons, and the standout receiver cut his list of eight schools down. As expected, Notre Dame made the cut for Lyons, who is one of the fastest rising players in the country.

Lyons included Notre Dame along with Miami, Oregon, Washington, Penn State, Utah, Michigan State and Arizona State.

The 6-2, 165-pound receiver is in the midst of a dominant senior season that includes a 300-yard performance early in the season. He's an explosive wideout that can take the top off the defense and is a weapon after the catch.

Notre Dame already has commitments from wide receivers Jaden Greathouse, Braylon James and Rico Flores, as well as dynamic all-around star Dylan Edwards, who is a wide receiver/running back weapon. The Irish staff has been adamant about adding another receiver to the class, and a dynamic playmaker is what the staff wants, and it's why Lyons is the player the staff focused on.



Lyons is a great complement to the bigger receivers (Greathouse, James), the precise route runner (Flores) and the undersized dynamo (Edwards).

Notre Dame is considered one of the top schools for Lyons, and now the staff - led by wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey and director of recruiting Chad Bowden - needs to close on this dynamic West Coast athlete. He visited Notre Dame for its matchup against California and is expected to make a decision during the fall.

Lyons is ranked as the nation's No. 129 overall player and No. 7 player in California according to On3.

