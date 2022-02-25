2023 Linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson Is A Notre Dame Fit On And Off The Field

Ta'Mere Robinson is a top Notre Dame recruit for what he does on and off the field

Pittsburgh (Pa.) Brashear star linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson was in the midst of a brilliant junior campaign, but then a knee injury ended his season prematurely, and for a time put his recruiting a bit on hold.

Robinson tore his ACL and MCL, and that injury required surgery, which kept him out of the entire season, which included a playoff run for Brashear. With the impending surgery, it halted several recruiting visits, including a trip to Clemson and another to Notre Dame for its October matchup against USC.

The only schedule that mattered was his recovery, which Robinson is tackling everyday. His head coach at Brashear, Andrew Moore, have some insight into Robinson’s recovery.

“Ta’Mere is ahead of schedule,” explained Coach Moore. “We expect him to have a full return early to mid Summer. He’s already back in the weight room and posted a video of him deadlifting the other day. The team is so excited to have him back.”

While the team waits for Robinson to return to action, his preparation and work ethic off the field remains as strong as ever. Whether it be in the classroom, weight room or on the field, his performance in all areas remains equally as strong.

“This is a generational type of kid,” Coach Moore said. “He has a 3.8 GPA and wants to get into education in the future. Ta’Mere brings energy to the table that is infectious for everyone in our program.”

Too often football players are stigmatized, viewed solely for what they do on the field, without enough coverage for the people they are off of it. Robinson cannot simply be quantified for what he is as a football player, which makes him very much a typical Notre Dame type of player. There is a lot more to him than just his gridiron exploits.

“Ta’Mere loves kids; during the summer he works at a camp to be around the kids,” Coach Moore explained. “That’s how he loves to spend his time.”

Not much of a surprise, Robinson brings an incalculable amount of energy. No matter the setting, his presence (or absence) is always felt.

“He puts a bounce in everyone’s step just by him being there," continued Robinson. "There is an infectious personality with Ta’Mere. He’s a special young man to be around.”

Unfortunately, that absence was felt in the worst way during the team’s playoff run, as it is impossible to replace a player the caliber of Ta’Mere Robinson. Still, the talented 2023 linebacker recruit did his best to bring the energy.

“You could feel his absence after his injury obviously on the field but he did his best to keep the team upbeat,” said Moore. “When they got him on crutches, Ta’Mere was still around the guys and even went up in the booth and got on the headset with the coaches to listen in during the game.”

He would do everything he could to help the team even through his injury. Since the end of the season, he has worked tirelessly to get back as quickly as possible. One thing is certain, this isn’t your ordinary high school football player.

During the off-season, Robinson works out at the same training facility as Aaron Donald in Pittsburgh. He has spent a lot of times working in his pass rush, even seeing some time with Donald during the off-season. The rest of the Brashear program also trains at the facility traditionally.

Robinson is also well versed in the 7 on 7 circuit, where he is a part of a nationally ranked team called Evolve. A part of the squad, Robinson travels all over the country. The team even has a plan on traveling down to Texas during the summer.

There are many college programs on the trail for Robinson. It’s going to be a long haul for the consensus top 200 recruit. He currently sports 25 reported offers to date. Schools of interest includes Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC, Michigan, Texas, Miami (Fla.), Penn State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, NC State, South Carolina, Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Rutgers and Kansas.

While it’s easy to quantify rankings and offer sheets, one thing is certain, Ta’Mere Robinson is not your ordinary young man. This “generational type of kid” is the exact caliber of person that Notre Dame wants to bring into their program.

