Notre Dame To Host Talented 2024 Athlete From St. Louis

Notre Dame is expecting another talented pass catcher to visit South Bend this week, welcoming St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers 2024 wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan on Thursday. McClellan is the teammate of 2023 running back target Jeremiyah Love, who is a recent offer for the Irish.

This will not be McClellan’s first time on campus in South Bend. He was also there to take in Notre Dame’s matchup against Cincinnati last season but is excited to get to campus and see the coaches. So far, they have done a great job building a strong relationship.

“My conversations with Notre Dame have been really good so far,” McClellan stated. “I love the coaching staff and I am really building a connection, especially with Coach (Chansi) Stuckey. We have a great relationship.”

The 6-1, 185-pound playmaker has steadily become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail. He now holds 17 reported offers, including the likes of Arkansas, Michigan State, Iowa, Iowa State and Oregon, among others. Notre Dame has not offered to date but it very well could be in the junior’s future.

A big play threat for Christian Brothers, McClellan is coming off of a big time sophomore campaign. He posted an impressive 989 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on just 41 receptions for the state champion squad. That 24.1 yard per catch average illustrates the type of big plays that McClellan can create in the passing game.

The majority of recruiting platforms have not quite caught up to McClellan’s offer list so far, sitting unranked by On3, 247Sports and ESPN as it currently stands. The lone exception is Rivals, who ranks him as the No. 142 player nationally - and the No. 24 wide receiver in the 2024 class.

Notre Dame looks very interested in tapping into the talent pool in St. Louis moving forward. McClellan could very much be a part of that equation.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter