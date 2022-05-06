Top Notre Dame OL Target Sullivan Absher Sets Commitment Date

Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand has set his eyes on a top offensive line class for 2023, and one of his top targets has set a commitment date. Belmont (N.C.) South Point offensive tackle Sullivan Absher will make his college decision known on May 13, and the announcement will be carried at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports HQ.

Absher had previously announced a list of three final schools that includes Notre Dame, Clemson and NC State, and that is the final group he will choose from.

Absher visited Notre Dame back on January 29 and the Irish became a serious player for his services. It was clear early on that Absher was a prospect the Notre Dame staff liked, but Clemson was long considered the team to beat. Absher returned back to campus for the April 23 Blue-Gold Game, and it was during that weekend that the Fighting Irish staff made their big move. Notre Dame put its best foot forward and has a lot of momentum heading into next week's decision. The Fighting Irish and Tigers are considered the top contenders.

The 6-7, 285-pound tackle is a consensus four-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 99 overall player in the country according to On3, and he's the No. 10 offensive tackle in the land and the No. 2 player in the state of North Carolina.

Absher also has offers from Stanford, Penn State, Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Duke.

