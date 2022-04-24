Notre Dame Moves Up With Sullivan Absher During Great Visit
Notre Dame concluded the first spring of the Marcus Freeman era with its annual Blue-Gold Game, and the visitor list was loaded with top recruits and hundreds of Irish alums. One of the top recruits in attendance was Belmont (N.C.) South Point offensive tackle Sullivan Absher, who returned to campus for the first time since a January 29 Junior Day visit.
Even before Harry Hiestand returned as the Notre Dame offensive line coach, Absher was a player the staff was high on. That interest has continued, and increased since the line coach's return. Hiestand has made an outstanding impression on the 6-7 285-pound offensive tackle and that continued with this most recent visit.
“The visit went great," exclaimed Absher. "Getting to hang out with Coach Hiestand all weekend was one of the big highlights of the trip. I also enjoyed getting to chill with some of the current players and commits.”
Absher has been a hot commodity on the recruiting trail, and as is the case many prospects in his shows, it can get overwhelming. For Absher the process could be coming to a close in the near future.
“Recruiting has been pretty crazy,” he said. “I am starting to narrow some things down to bring it to an eventual close.”
Notre Dame made Absher's top three schools along with Clemson and NC State, and the Tigers were considered the leader coming into the trip. Irish Breakdown has always felt Absher would be tough to pull out of the Carolinas, but this weekend's visit was a needle mover for the Irish and Absher.
“The visit only moves them further up, especially after hanging out with the current lineman there,” explained Absher. “I think I’d fit in great with them.”
With the recruiting winding down, it feels like Notre Dame had outstanding timing putting their best foot forward in this recruitment. Only time will tell if it was enough to fully move the needle but this is certainly the most confident our staff has felt about Absher’s chances to land with the Irish during his entire recruitment.
The Irish are among several notable programs who have had high interest in the North Carolina product. Some of the other programs who have offers include Clemson, North Carolina, Michigan State, Penn State and Stanford among others.
Absher is a consensus four-star recruit. He currently sits as the No. 99 player nationally and No. 10 offensive tackle in the 2023 cycle according to On3.
