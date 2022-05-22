Top Notre Dame WR Target Moves Up Commitment Date

One of the top wide receiver targets on the board for Notre Dame is Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands athlete Rodney Gallagher. The dynamic two-sport standout was originally scheduled to make his decision on July 4th, but he has now moved it up to May 25th, which is this Wednesday.

This move does not bode well for Notre Dame, who was once perceived as a very strong contender, if not the leader, for Gallagher. Notre Dame made a strong move on Gallagher when he visited for the Blue-Gold Game. Gallagher was planning on taking official visits in June, and Notre Dame was slated to host him the weekend of June 10-12.

Over the last couple of months Irish Breakdown had reported that Notre Dame and West Virginia were the two top contenders for Gallagher, with programs like Penn State, Oklahoma State and Pittsburgh next in line. While Notre Dame was trending for a time, it is West Virginia - whose Morgantown campus is just over 30 minutes away from Uniontown - who is in the best position ahead of his announcement.

The 6-0, 17-pound athlete played quarterback as a junior, and he finished the season with 1,365 passing yards and 12 touchdowns to go with 1,130 rushing yards and 21 more touchdowns.

Gallagher is ranked as the nation's No. 97 overall player and No. 9 athlete according to 247Sports. He is also ranked as the No. 2 player in Pennsylvania, which is a state the Irish need to have more success moving forward.

Gallagher has offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Texas, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, NC State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Minnesota, Maryland, West Virginia, Iowa State, Arizona State, Syracuse and Houston.

