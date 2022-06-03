2024 Athlete Zavier Hamilton Looks To Further Notre Dame Connection This Weekend

2024 athlete Zavier Hamilton is making his second trip to Notre Dame this weekend, and he's looking to build on an already strong bond

June has barely begun and Notre Dame already has two committed players in the 2024 recruiting class, both on the defensive line with West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School star Brandon Davis-Swain and Princeton (N.J.) The Hun School two-way standout Owen Wafle. The Marcus Freeman impact has extended into the class, already impressing several notable rising juniors.

The Irish received big news on Thursday, welcoming Navarre (Fla.) High School linebacker Zavier Hamilton back to South Bend this weekend. That will be Hamilton’s second visit in the last two months, originally visiting campus on April 2nd for the first time.

During that time, the staff has made Hamilton feel like a priority at rover in the 2024 cycle. He has reciprocated that interest, developing deep relationships with the staff thus far. When asked about which coaches he has been developing the deepest relationship with, the better question should be which isn’t he?

“(The conversations) have all been great,” Hamilton said. “I'm making a really great connection with them all. I love this staff.”

On his previous visit, Hamilton saw everything that he needed for Notre Dame to separate themselves among a plethora of high level offers. This particular visit is more for his family to experience all the wonders the program has to give.

“I’m mostly looking forward to seeing my parents enjoy it as much as I did since they are going on the trip with me,” Hamilton explained. “I was shown most of the campus and all the questions I had were answered on my first visit.”

It’s a big indicator of interest when considering that Hamilton has already made it a priority to get back on campus so quickly for a second time. It is, however, looking to be a busy couple of months for Hamilton.

“I am taking a visit to Clemson, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, FSU, and Auburn as of right now,” he said.”It's been a blessing being able to check out so many great schools.”

As it stands, it appears that the Irish are going to be a tough team to beat. They present the full package for Hamilton and are leading the charge currently.

“I do not have a timeline yet,” Hamilton said. “Notre Dame is my top school right now.”

Hamilton is slightly under-appreciated from a rankings perspective currently. The exception is Rivals, who ranks him as the No. 201 overall player and the No. 28 linebacker in the 2024 class currently.

His offer list tells a much different story. The 6-0 200-pound defender already sports offers from the Irish, Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and Georgia Tech.

The versatile wore many different hats as a part of the Andalusia program. Working the majority of reps in the slot and at safety, Hamilton ended the 2021 campaign with 27 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception in six games played. The rising junior opted to transfer to Navarre this off-season.

