Notre Dame Set To Host Some Important Recruits This Weekend

With the Cal Golden Bears coming to town this weekend, Notre Dame has put together a pretty impressive visitor list that are anxious to see the Irish pull off the first victory of the Marcus Freeman era. With both committed and uncommitted recruits alike expected on campus, they and their families will be flocking to South Bend to experience everything that makes the program special.

Outside of trying to beat the Golden Bears on Saturday, the Notre Dame coaching staff and recruiting department will be busy selling the program and the future. The 2023, 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes will all be represented on campus. Let’s take a look at who you should expect to attend this weekend.

NOTRE DAME TARGETS

2023 Hayward (Calif.) Tennyson wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons will be making his first ever visit to campus this weekend. This trip has been anticipated for several weeks, and could go a long way to solidifying Notre Dame’s standing with the star pass catcher.

Even without making the trip things have been trending incredibly well for the Irish in this recruitment. Lyons is an incredibly underrated member of the 2023 recruiting class and Notre Dame would love to add him to an already stellar wide receiver group.

Lyons is ranked as the nation's No. 191 overall player according to On3.

There will be a long list of other talented recruits visiting Notre Dame for the first time, most prominently from the 2024 class. They are mostly wait and see players who do not currently hold official scholarship offers from the Irish.

2025 Burlington (Ky.) Cooper defensive end Austin Alexander is a player worth keeping a close eye on for Notre Dame fans. He is just a sophomore but is already steadily building an impressive offer list.

With Maryland offering recently, the 6-3, 219-pound defensive end feels like a player who could begin to rise in the 2025 recruiting rankings. He does not have an offer currently from the Irish but the staff will get a firsthand look at the Kentucky product this weekend.

2024 QB Blake Palladino - Littleton (Colo.) Dakota Ridge

2024 QB Bryce Perkins - Van Buren (Ark.) High School

2024 QB Luke Dunn - Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller

2024 RB Blake Griffin - Montrose (Colo.) High School

2024 RB Josh Ringer - Brookville (Ind.) East Central

2023 WR Taeshaun Lyons - Hayward (Calif.) Tennyson

2023 WR Xavier Simpkins - Oklahoma City (Okla.) Westmoore

2024 WR Donovan Hamilton - Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern

2024 WR Nitro Tuggle - Nappanee (Ind.) Northwood

2024 TE Alex Jordan - Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian

2024 TE Willie Rodriguez - Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic

2024 OT Kolson Clemons - Union City (Ind.) High School

2024 OL Auden Jones - South Bend (Ind.) Adams

2025 DE Austin Alexander - Burlington (Ky.) Cooper

2024 LB Brody Sweathart - Meridian (Idaho) Rocky Mountain

2024 CB Mykel Patterson-McDonald - Oklahoma City (Okla.) Westmoore

2024 S Karson Hobbs - Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller (South Carolina commit)

2024 LS Luke Granzow - Hobart (Ind.) High School

2024 K Luke Ianni - Newport Beach (Calif.) Corona del Mar

2024 K/P Michael Buck - Mooresville (N.C.) Lake Norman

2024 K/P Sam Bisesi - New Canaan (Conn.) High School

2024 ATH Diego Rocha - Waterford (Mich.) Mott

COMMITTED PLAYERS RETURNING

Another week, another return visit for Andrean (Ind.) High School 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen. The Indians native has been a stellar member of the 2023 recruiting class for Notre Dame and has continued to recruit hard for the program.

He will be joined on the visit by fellow Notre Dame commits defensive lineman Devan Houstan, safety Ben Minich and 2024 wide receiver Cam Williams. Each player is off to stellar starts of their 2022 campaigns.

Like Bowen, Williams has been a tremendous recruiter for his respective class. He has continued to help Notre Dame close on several talented players in the Northeast and represents another talented pass catcher that Notre Dame fans should be excited about for the future.

2024 WR Cam Williams - Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South

2023 DL Devan Houstan - Hagerstown (Md.) St. James School

2023 LB Drayk Bowen - Andrean (Ind.) High School

2023 S Ben Minich - West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West

