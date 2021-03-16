Notre Dame's Linebackers Are Talented, But Questions Persist

Notre Dame has major, major question marks at linebacker heading into the spring, including just how will the unit be used in 2021 under first-year defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. The good news for Notre Dame is that while many questions exist, the unit also returns a deep group of athletic defenders with a lot of potential.

In the latest Irish Breakdown episode we break down the Mike, Will and Rover positions and talk about what needs to happen for this position to go from a question mark to a strength.

We kick the show off by discussing what's new at the position and what was lost, which includes breaking down just how impactful Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was on defense last season.

Next we move onto the Mike linebacker position. We break down veteran Drew White, and what caused his inconsistency last season. That is followed by analysis of what we believe White can be if he can put it all together this season. We then move onto a discussion of Bo Bauer, who could challenge White for the starting Mike role this spring.

Next we discuss the Will position, which used to be called the Buck linebacker spot. We talk about Shayne Simon, and discuss why he struggled so much in 2020 before moving onto why we think he has the potential to be a breakout player in 2021. We also discuss how the coaching change could end up being a blessing for Simon.

That is followed by analysis of Marist Liufau before we move onto the rover position. How will the rover position be used in 2021? Will we see it as much, and who will be the key players at the position? We break down Jack Kiser, Paul Moala and Isaiah Pryor during our rover discussion.

