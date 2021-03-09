Spring Preview: Notre Dame Tight End Group Remains Loaded

Notre Dame lost Tommy Tremble and Brock Wright from its 2020 tight end depth chart, and both players will be missed. Despite those departures, the Notre Dame tight end depth chart remains loaded.

That was the topic of our latest Notre Dame spring preview. We break down the players at the position before finishing with a discussion about how the tight ends are used in the Notre Dame offense.

We kicked the show off by discussing rising sophomore Michael Mayer. A freshman All-American in 2020, Mayer had one of the best first tight end seasons in Notre Dame history. We discussed what makes Mayer such an impressive talent and why he was able to play so well so early. That is followed by a look at what we can expect from Mayer in 2021, and what he must do in order to build on his freshman campaign.

Football analyst Vince DeDario predicts that senior tight end George Takacs will be a breakout player for Notre Dame in 2021. He explains why he is so high on Takacs, and what he must do to turn his potential into production. We follow that up by having the same conversation about rising sophomore Kevin Bauman.

After talking about freshmen Cane Berrong and Mitchell Evans we dive into analysis of the position as a whole. We talk about whether or not Notre Dame is using their tight ends in the best possible manner. Yes, the Irish use a lot of tight ends, but are they using the tight ends in a way that maximizing production for the position and the offense as a whole.

