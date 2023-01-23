Big Time 2025 QB Antwann Hill Jr. Surprised By Notre Dame Offer

With quarterback CJ Carr already committed in the 2024 recruiting class for Notre Dame, the Irish staff has already turned their sights on finding a standout in the 2025 class. They have already offered several talented signal callers in the class, including Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County star Antwann Hill Jr., who is one of the more gifted passes regardless of class.

You would be hard pressed to find a more impressive offer list than the one Hill boasts. He is no stranger to college attention, but this recent offer from Notre Dame was a notable one. It was something that Hill is very grateful for.

"I was surprised by getting that offer because I just wasn’t expecting Notre Dame to come offer that early,” Hill said. "Coach (Chansi) Stuckey was actually the one who extended me the offer. It was a blessing.”

Hill has made sure to stay humble through the process. He understands how hectic things will quickly get and it ready to see which programs show the highest interest.

"My recruitment has been a slow process right now but when September 1st hits, then we’re going to see who really wants me,” he explained. "All the schools are still the same level for me right now. Everyone is recruiting me the same right about now, They’re all doing a good job.”

South Bend is a place that Hill anticipates visiting at some point. Seeing everything that Notre Dame has to offer would be a tremendous opportunity. Getting him to take that trip would be a big early win for the Irish staff.

"I've never been on campus at Notre Dame and I would like to get up there at least once,” he said. "It seems like a tremendous place to see.”

Hill is considered a four-star recruit by both 247Sports and On3, the two recruiting platforms who have ranked him thus far. He currently sits as the No. 67 overall player and No. 7 quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class according to the On3 Consensus ranking.

The Georgia native has one of the more impressive offer lists that you will find. Some of the notable programs who have extended offers so far include the Irish, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Arkansas, Louisville, Pittsburgh, and Georgia Tech among others.

The 6-5, 215-pound signal caller is coming off of a tremendous sophomore season for Houston County. In 13 games, Hill threw for 3,663 yards and 40 touchdowns. He also completed 70.5 percent of his passes, had 268 completions and only threw three interceptions. The completion percentage and total completions were both school records.

