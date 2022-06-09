Notre Dame Commit Profile: QB CJ Carr

A look at Notre Dame quarterback commit CJ Carr, one of the nation's best players in the country.

CJ CARR PROFILE

Hometown: Saline, Mich.

High School: Saline

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190

IB Grade: 4.5 (Top 50 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

2021 Stats: 2,696 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, 4 interceptions

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Missouri, Maryland, Minnesota, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas

Recruited By: Tommy Rees

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 22 overall - No. 3 quarterback

On3: 4-star - No. 31 overall - No. 4 quarterback

247Sports: 4-star - No. 50 overall - No. 6 quarterback

Composite - 5-star - No. 20 overall - No. 5 quarterback

FILM ANALYSIS

Carr has a good quarterback frame, standing at least 6-2 1/2, and he's listed around 190 pounds. The rising junior has the kind of frame that will allow him to fill out past 200 pounds, and as he fills out you'll see his arm strength get even better. Carr also has a good arm, but as he physically matures the ball is going to jump out of his hand with even more force.

The Saline star possesses elite arm talent. He has a very quick, compact throwing motion, and he's developing the ability to throw more off platform. Even as a sophomore, Carr showed the ability to quickly get the ball out and he changes speed extremely well. His touch is impressive, and the ball gets up and down quickly when he attacks down the field.

There are two areas where Carr already grades out as elite, and that is with his mechanics and his football IQ. His ability to process information on film is outstanding, and his anticipation and timing are already significant strengths. Carr also shows elite ball placement ability. I'm not talking about completion percentage, I'm referring to the ability to put the ball into tight spots away from the defense. Carr has clean footwork and pocket mechanics, he protects the ball well when he moves around and he protects the ball with his throws as well.

His arm strength is solid right now, but as it gets stronger his ability to shred defenses will take another jump.

Carr is a pocket passer, but he's an athletic pocket passer. He shows impressive foot quickness in the pocket, possessing the ability to manipulate the pocket, avoid pressure and he moves well on the perimeter. He's not a runner, but he can hurt you with his legs. When Carr gets outside of the pocket he keeps his eyes downfield and looks for open receivers.

This combination of skills makes Carr more than just a pocket passer that can pick teams apart. Yes, that's part of his game, but Carr can make off-script plays, he can make plays with his legs and he will eventually have the ability to get the ball over top of a defense.

